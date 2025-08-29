How universities in the UAE are adapting to change

In conversation with educators from top higher education institutions in the UAE
As automation and AI reshape the workplace, how are universities rethinking their approach to ensure students graduate with the human skills needed to lead in a tech-driven world?
Universities are creating more pathways for students to develop these skills with forward-looking degree programmes that dedicate parts of the curriculum to practice-based work. Students collaborate with peers on projects and research, building their experience in teamwork, empathy, emotional intelligence, and strategic judgement. Universities are also acting to provide students with early exposure to employer networks and industry-based experiences that enable them to develop and apply these human skills in a professional context before they even enter the workforce. Student-led extracurricular activities are expanding too, beyond regular academic and recreational clubs towards creating communities that nurture these human-centric skills.
What specific initiatives has Canadian University Dubai introduced to embed competencies such as communication, adaptability, and ethical decision-making into its programmes and student experience?
CUD has embedded these competencies into the curriculum through specific general education courses such as Professional Communication Skills, Critical Thinking, and Ethical Reasoning for Today’s World. All students take foundation courses in entrepreneurship, which equip them with the skills to evaluate, adapt and communicate a business idea, while learning the principles of ethical leadership by aligning their proposal with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Each academic programme incorporates practice-based projects and work-related experiences that also help students to develop these critical skills.
While technology is transforming healthcare delivery, human-centric skills like empathy, communication, and ethical decision-making remain essential. How do you embed these capabilities into your medical curriculum to ensure future doctors and healthcare leaders maintain a patient-first approach?
At GMU, we believe that no amount of technology can replace the trust and compassion at the heart of patient care. That’s why our programmes are designed to balance scientific knowledge with human-centric training. From the first year onwards, students engage in community outreach, clinical rotations, and patient simulations that emphasise empathy, communication, and ethical responsibility. We integrate modules on medical ethics, cross-cultural sensitivity, and leadership into the curriculum, ensuring graduates are not only clinically competent but also attuned to the human side of medicine. Mentorship by practicing physicians and reflective learning exercises reinforce these values, preparing our students to deliver care that is always patient-first.
With automation, AI, and robotics becoming mainstream, what strategies are you using to help medical graduates stay relevant in a tech-driven healthcare system?
GMU’s strategy is two-fold: first, embed emerging technologies like AI, robotics, digital health, and genomics into every discipline so students graduate tech-ready. Second, cultivate adaptability. Our curricula encourage critical thinking, interdisciplinary collaboration, and problem solving skills that remain relevant regardless of technological shifts. Through partnerships with global universities, industry leaders, and healthcare innovators, students gain exposure to real-world applications of new technologies.
Dedicated labs, research projects, and elective courses ensure graduates not only use these tools but also understand their implications for patient safety and healthcare outcomes. This future-ready approach equips them to lead in a rapidly evolving medical landscape.
As technology reshape industries, do you see management education placing greater emphasis on human skills such as empathy, adaptability, and ethical reasoning and how can these be meaningfully assessed and embedded into curricula?
In an era dominated by automation and AI, distinctly human skills like empathy, adaptability, ethical reasoning, and cultural intelligence have become the defining attributes of effective leaders. At DeMont, we ensure these values are not abstract but lived experiences. Initiatives such as our student council and Toastmasters Club cultivate leadership, empathy, and public speaking confidence, while industry visits expose students to real-world challenges that demand adaptability and ethical decision-making. These experiences are assessed through reflective evaluations, project outcomes, and performance in collaborative activities, ensuring students not only develop these skills but can also demonstrate them in practical contexts. By integrating assessment with immersive learning, we prepare graduates to navigate complex professional environments and lead with both competence and conscience.
With the UAE positioning itself as a hub for innovation and knowledge, what unique role can its higher education institutions play in preparing graduates who are both globally competitive and locally relevant in emerging sectors?
Higher education institutions in the UAE play a pivotal role in shaping talent for a knowledge-driven, innovative-focused economy.
At DeMont, we achieve this by co-designing programmes with industry partners and aligning with the UAE’s vision in fields such as AI, cybersecurity, and business. Beyond academics, initiatives like industry interactions, guest lectures, and specialised workshops bridge theory with practice.
This approach ensures that graduates are globally competitive, ready to navigate international challenges, and locally relevant, capable of contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s emerging sectors.
In doing so, they become workforce-ready innovators who shape the nation’s growth story while thriving in a global context.
