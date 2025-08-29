How universities in the UAE are adapting to change

Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President-Student Affairs, Canadian University Dubai

As automation and AI reshape the workplace, how are universities rethinking their approach to ensure students graduate with the human skills needed to lead in a tech-driven world?

Universities are creating more pathways for students to develop these skills with forward-looking degree programmes that dedicate parts of the curriculum to practice-based work. Students collaborate with peers on projects and research, building their experience in teamwork, empathy, emotional intelligence, and strategic judgement. Universities are also acting to provide students with early exposure to employer networks and industry-based experiences that enable them to develop and apply these human skills in a professional context before they even enter the workforce. Student-led extracurricular activities are expanding too, beyond regular academic and recreational clubs towards creating communities that nurture these human-centric skills.

What specific initiatives has Canadian University Dubai introduced to embed competencies such as communication, adaptability, and ethical decision-making into its programmes and student experience?

CUD has embedded these competencies into the curriculum through specific general education courses such as Professional Communication Skills, Critical Thinking, and Ethical Reasoning for Today’s World. All students take foundation courses in entrepreneurship, which equip them with the skills to evaluate, adapt and communicate a business idea, while learning the principles of ethical leadership by aligning their proposal with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Each academic programme incorporates practice-based projects and work-related experiences that also help students to develop these critical skills.