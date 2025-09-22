How to bring style and function to kitchens and bathrooms

Sustainability and smart technology are shaping upgrade decisions.
Kitchens and bathrooms are taking centre stage in home design, transforming into multifunctional areas that incorporate style, comfort, and wellness.
“As we move into the fall-winter season, kitchens and bathrooms in Dubai are becoming true multifunctional spaces. The kitchen is no longer just for cooking, it is evolving into a social hub that brings together dining, entertaining, and even remote working. Meanwhile, bathrooms are transforming into personal sanctuaries, where wellness meets daily rituals. Open layouts, rainfall showers, and thoughtful lighting are creating environments that feel calm, restorative, and design-driven,” says Stefan Schmied, Leader IMEA, LIXIL International.
Colour and finishes are key to making a space feel fresh and contemporary. Homeowners are leaning towards signature warmer tones, soft neutrals, matte black, brushed metallics, and earthy shades. “GROHE’s Colors Collection – Warm Sunset, Cool Sunrise, and Hard Graphite – shows this trend by allowing homeowners to add a level of personalisation to kitchens or bathrooms,” Schmied adds.
Sustainability and smart technology are shaping upgrade decisions. Water-efficient fittings like GROHE EcoJoy, reduce water use by up to 50 per cent without affecting performance, while the Everstream shower system recycles water and cuts carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent. “Water efficiency and smart technology are two important factors on the list and reflect personal sustainability objectives and lifestyle aspirations. Touchless faucets and SmartControl are beginning to become normal, all providing equal measures of hygiene, comfort, and control,” Schmied explains.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox