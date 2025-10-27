GOLD/FOREX
Xpressions Style announces a 12-day luxury pop-up experience in Dubai Production City

An immersive shopping event featuring beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands

GN Focus Report
Xpressions Style, one of the UAE’s leading beauty and lifestyle retail groups, is set to host an immersive 12-day luxury pop-up event from 29 October to 9 November 2025 at Four Points by Sheraton, Production City – Dubai.

The showcase aims to bring together international beauty, fragrance, and fashion brands under one roof, offering guests a unique and elevated retail experience. Visitors will discover an exclusive collection of designer handbags, watches, sunglasses, skincare, and perfumes — all curated to reflect the brand’s vision of making luxury accessible to everyone.

“Our goal is to redefine the shopping experience by combining elegance, authenticity, and convenience,” said Prakash Bambani, COO of Xpressions Style. “This pop-up marks another milestone in our journey to create exciting, interactive retail experiences across the UAE.”

The pop-up will also feature limited-edition collections, exclusive offers, and personalized consultations, providing a space where guests can enjoy shopping in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Production City – Dubai

Dates: 29 October – 9 November 2025

