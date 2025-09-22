GROHE leads UAE renovation revolution with sustainable and stylish solutions

Turning kitchens and bathrooms into enduring spaces of efficiency, luxury
Across the UAE, renovations are redefining how homes are experienced. Whether transforming small apartments or renovating luxury villas, homeowners now understand the importance of developing spaces that combine design, performance, and sustainability. That is where GROHE steps in, having established itself as the brand known for German precision, timeless design, and environmentally conscious innovation.
Kitchens and bathrooms will always be the centre of any renovation project, as these spaces balance functionality with self-expression. GROHE’s portfolio demonstrates “Quality, Technology, Design, and Sustainability,” ensuring that each renovation is about more than aesthetics and is built for the long haul.
GROHE QuickFix, for instance, enables homeowners to refresh spaces with solutions that are installed effortlessly. Collections such as GROHE Start or Cubeo combine versatile shapes and finishes to enhance contemporary spaces.
“Renovation is more than changing what you see in the bathroom; it’s about shaping the way you experience it every day,” says Stefan Schmied, Leader IMEA, LIXIL International. “At GROHE, we design solutions that prioritise durability, simplicity, and sustainability, making every renovation a lasting investment in comfort and quality of life.”
Sustainability is also front and centre in renovation considerations. Innovations such as GROHE EcoJoy, which saves thousands of litres of water per year, and GROHE Everstream, the water recycling shower that reduces water consumption by 65 per cent while still providing a phenomenal shower experience, have made it possible for homeowners to align with environmental goals without compromising comfort.
Colour, texture, and personalisation have too changed the aesthetics of renovations. GROHE’s Colors Collection offers finishes from Hard Graphite to Warm Sunset, enabling homeowners to express individuality while maintaining harmony across the home.
By embedding performance beneath the surface and beauty above it, GROHE ensures renovations go beyond style. They become transformative journeys, turning kitchens and bathrooms into enduring spaces of efficiency, luxury, and Pure Freude an Wasser – the pure joy of water.
