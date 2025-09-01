How lung cancer treatment has transformed in the last decade

New types of immunotherapies, including tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy – where immune cells are removed from a tumor, expanded in the lab to billions, and then infused back into the patient – and bispecific antibodies such as tarlatamab, are offering new hope to patients with more aggressive cancers, including small cell lung cancer. Personalized mRNA vaccines are under investigation and may train the body to target each patient’s unique cancer markers. In early-stage disease, innovations such as minimally invasive surgery and advanced "liquid biopsy" blood tests are reducing complications and detecting recurrences at the earliest, most treatable stage.