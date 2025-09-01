How lung cancer treatment has transformed in the last decade

From targeted therapy to immunotherapy, a journey traced
Lung cancer remains one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide, including in the Middle East, where high smoking rates, air pollution, and other environmental exposures continue to drive new cases. In the UAE, data from the National Cancer Registry indicate that lung cancer is among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths, particularly among men.
Yet over the past decade, treatment for lung cancer has been transformed in ways unimaginable just a generation ago. At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, we are proud to have helped pioneer many of these advances that are now redefining what is possible for patients globally, including those in the UAE and Gulf region.
Targeted therapy allows doctors to tailor treatment based on the genetic makeup of each patient's tumor, moving lung cancer care into the era of precision medicine. Key mutations in genes such as EGFR, ALK, ROS1, RET, BRAF, KRAS, MET, HER2, and NTRK are now routinely tested, with a range of therapies designed to inhibit the proteins driving tumor growth. The development and FDA approval of breakthrough targeted cancer drugs have been pivotal for patients whose lung cancer was previously considered “undruggable.” MSK researchers played a central role in developing these inhibitors, offering new hope to patients who previously had limited treatment options.
At the same time, immunotherapy has revolutionized lung cancer care, enabling the body’s own immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. For many patients, this has translated into long-term survival. MSK was among the first centers worldwide to test these therapies in lung cancer, and today they are increasingly used earlier in treatment, even before and after surgery, to reduce recurrence rates and improve the chance of a cure.
New types of immunotherapies, including tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy – where immune cells are removed from a tumor, expanded in the lab to billions, and then infused back into the patient – and bispecific antibodies such as tarlatamab, are offering new hope to patients with more aggressive cancers, including small cell lung cancer. Personalized mRNA vaccines are under investigation and may train the body to target each patient’s unique cancer markers. In early-stage disease, innovations such as minimally invasive surgery and advanced "liquid biopsy" blood tests are reducing complications and detecting recurrences at the earliest, most treatable stage.
As the burden of lung cancer grows worldwide, advances in genetics-based therapies and immunotherapies underscore the importance of global collaboration, ensuring that patients in the UAE and Gulf region have access to world-class, personalized care – care that not only extends life but preserves its quality.
- The author is Dr Mark Awad, MD, PhD, and Chief of Thoracic Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. With nearly two decades of clinical and research experience, he specializes in diagnosing and treating lung cancer with a focus on immunotherapy and cellular therapy.
