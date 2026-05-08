How Esquire Knit Composite evolves into full-service knitwear powerhouse

Today, the group supplies global brands including Inditex, Bestseller and Mango while expanding into lingerie, activewear and design-led development. The company produces around 30 million garments annually and has reported growth exceeding 20% year on year, supported by automation, ERP integration and precision cutting technologies. “We are growing because customers trust us, and we are reliable, which is why growth has been steady,” says Habib. “Now we consider ourselves a full-service vendor.”