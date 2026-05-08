How Esquire Knit Composite evolves into full-service knitwear powerhouse

The company makes 30 million garments yearly with over 20% annual growth
Esquire Knit Composite has grown from a small family company with a three-line factory into one of Bangladesh’s vertically integrated knitwear exporters, employing more than 11,000 people and generating over $100 million in international sales. "We moved into textile manufacturing, starting with knitting, then dyeing and finishing, and gradually scaled up," says Managing Director Ehsanul Habib.
Today, the group supplies global brands including Inditex, Bestseller and Mango while expanding into lingerie, activewear and design-led development. The company produces around 30 million garments annually and has reported growth exceeding 20% year on year, supported by automation, ERP integration and precision cutting technologies. “We are growing because customers trust us, and we are reliable, which is why growth has been steady,” says Habib. “Now we consider ourselves a full-service vendor.”
The business is also positioning itself within the Sirajganj Economic Zone, aiming to attract partners through infrastructure-ready facilities. The strategy prioritises diversification into new markets, including the Gulf. “We will act as the facilitator so investors can operate seamlessly,” Habib notes. "By next year, we expect at least $10 million in business from the UAE."
QUOTE 86/86 CHARS “We moved into textile manufacturing, starting with knitting, then dyeing and finishing.” - Ehsanul Habib, Managing Director, Esquire Knit Composite