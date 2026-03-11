How Chloé Belloy revolutionises Family Law with preventive legal advisory

Over 13 years of experience in family law, criminal law, and international legal matters
Chloé Belloy is a family and criminal law attorney whose work bridges France and the United Arab Emirates, bringing a forward-looking approach to legal advisory at a time when families and couples are navigating increasingly complex financial and personal decisions. As the founder of Cabinet Belloy, Belloy Legal Consulting, and the innovative preventive advisory platform Money Date by Belloy Legal, Belloy has positioned herself at the forefront of a new legal philosophy that prioritises foresight, clarity, and education over reactive litigation.
With more than 13 years of experience in family law, criminal law, and international legal matters, Belloy has built a career supporting clients through some of the most sensitive moments in their lives. Her practice focuses on areas including matrimonial property regimes, succession, international divorces, and family disputes, often involving expatriate families and individuals with cross-border interests. A graduate of the Magistère in Business Law from Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas University and ESSEC Business School, Belloy developed her legal expertise early in her career while working alongside leading French legal figures before establishing Cabinet Belloy in Paris in 2015.
A better understanding of your rights leads to fairer choices, aligned with your life goals. Book your Money Date.
Recognising the increasing demand for international family legal guidance, she expanded her practice to the Middle East by founding Belloy Legal Consulting in the UAE in 2022, enabling her to support international clients, entrepreneurs, and globally mobile families navigating legal frameworks across jurisdictions.
Belloy’s work is grounded in a powerful conviction: that law should serve as a tool for prevention rather than merely a mechanism for conflict resolution. “Every day, I see couples and families discovering far too late the legal consequences of decisions they made without proper guidance,” she explains. “Most of the time, it’s not through negligence, but through lack of legal knowledge or fear of anticipating the worst.”
This philosophy led to the launch of Money Date by Belloy Legal, a pioneering platform dedicated to preventive legal advisory for couples and families. The platform addresses a critical gap in how financial and legal decisions are discussed within relationships. While financial planning conversations often focus on budgets or investments, Belloy’s initiative introduces the legal dimension, ensuring individuals understand their rights, responsibilities, and the implications of key life decisions before conflicts arise.
“Today we hear a lot of advice about investing, but at no point is the legal aspect addressed,” Belloy notes. “Understanding, at the moment of divorce, that the other party potentially has the right to claim half, if this wasn’t understood beforehand, legitimately creates frustration.”
Through consultations, masterclasses, and educational initiatives, Money Date by Belloy Legal translates complex legal frameworks into accessible guidance. The platform supports couples and families through major life milestones including union, separation, parenthood, succession, vulnerability, and expatriation. Belloy believes these moments require thoughtful preparation rather than last-minute legal intervention.
Law should be used upfront, as a tool for clarity, protection, and decision-making
“Law should not intervene too late, when conflict is already present,” she says. “It can and should be used upfront, as a tool for clarity, protection, and decision-making.”
Her work has earned significant recognition. In June 2025, Belloy received the Gulf News BeingShe Excellence Award for Excellence in Legal Services – Best in Criminal and Family Law, recognising her human-centred and preventive approach to legal counsel. Later that year, she was honoured as a Global Power Leader at the Global Leadership Conclave held at the House of Lords in London, underscoring her growing international influence.
At the core of Belloy’s vision is a cultural shift in how law is perceived within personal and family life. Rather than viewing legal counsel as a last resort, she advocates integrating it early into everyday decision-making. “Understanding your rights better means making more just choices better aligned with your life projects,” Belloy says. “Establishing a clear framework within the couple or family is not an act of mistrust, but proof of responsibility.”
Through her legal practice and pioneering platforms, Chloé Belloy continues to reshape the conversation around family law, championing a preventive model that empowers individuals with knowledge, foresight, and peace of mind.