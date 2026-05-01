Hotpack hosts day out for 1,500 employees at Dubai Miracle Garden

Zainudeen PB, Co-Founder, Group COO & Executive Director of Hotpack, remarked, "With this initiative, we chose to focus on something more personal, giving our employees the opportunity to spend meaningful time with their loved ones in a setting designed to uplift and inspire. We have built a supportive work environment grounded in our core values of trust, care, and consistent engagement. We wanted to extend this experience to our employees and their families, reflecting our belief that employee wellbeing goes beyond the workplace and is closely tied to the people they share their lives with."