Hotpack hosts day out for 1,500 employees at Dubai Miracle Garden

The company undertook this initiative as more than a day out for employees
Hotpack, the UAE-based global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, marked International Workers' Day by bringing together 1,500 employees for a memorable experience at Dubai Miracle Garden.
Hotpack stated that the company undertook this initiative as more than a day out for employees. It was an opportunity to convey a message of resilience in times of uncertainty, and to assure employees of hope and safety by prioritising their wellbeing through meaningful engagement beyond the workplace.
The Miracle Garden visit, organised for Hotpack's multiple operational teams including warehouse and factory employees, aimed to offer them an opportunity to step away from their routine. The complementary couple passes provided to employees are valid through the end of the season to visit the Garden, giving them the flexibility to enjoy the experience at their convenience.
Commenting on the initiative, Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack, said, "International Workers' Day is a reminder to acknowledge every individual who contributes to our journey. By creating opportunities for families to come together, we hope to express our gratitude in a way that feels genuine and meaningful."
"For many employees and their families, the outing offered a rare pause from daily responsibilities, replacing routine with moments of laughter, calm, and togetherness. Our purpose is to build a people-centric work culture that recognises the importance of inclusivity,” he added.
Zainudeen PB, Co-Founder, Group COO & Executive Director of Hotpack, remarked, "With this initiative, we chose to focus on something more personal, giving our employees the opportunity to spend meaningful time with their loved ones in a setting designed to uplift and inspire. We have built a supportive work environment grounded in our core values of trust, care, and consistent engagement. We wanted to extend this experience to our employees and their families, reflecting our belief that employee wellbeing goes beyond the workplace and is closely tied to the people they share their lives with."
“Through initiatives like Hotpack Happiness, we are actively fostering a healthier work-life balance, where employees are not only supported in their roles, but also encouraged to step away and engage in experiences that positively impact their overall wellbeing and productivity”, he added.
Anvar PB, Group CTO and Executive Director of Hotpack, said, "Our workforce comes from diverse backgrounds, but what brings everyone together is our shared sense of purpose. I believe that moments like these help strengthen that connection and build a deeper sense of belonging across the organisation. This initiative is aligned with Hotpack's commitment to employee wellbeing and a people-first culture, redefining how International Workers’ Day is recognised through more meaningful and engaging experiences for employees.
"We focused on creating memorable experience for our employees, by offering them and their families a shared moment of relaxation and appreciation. We aim to make the experience more personal, inspiring, and memorable by prioritising experiences that can be enjoyed with loved ones," he added.
Commenting on Hotpack employees gathering at the Miracle Garden, its Group CEO, Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, said, "We are delighted to host this large group of employees from Hotpack, and we are confident that this will add great value to their employee engagement. We hope to leave a lasting impression by taking care of employees and their loved ones, giving them the opportunity to unwind, connect with nature, and share valuable time together. This is also a reminder that wellbeing extends far beyond the workplace."
The initiative reflects Hotpack's broader approach to employee wellbeing, where mental wellness, work-life balance, and employee recognition are increasingly integrated into corporate priorities. Through this initiative, Hotpack continues to reinforce its position as an employee-focused organisation, fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace where individuals feel recognised, appreciated, and motivated to thrive.