Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s Edinburgh Business School (EBS) today announced the launch of its inaugural Fellowship programme to support the development of early career academics in learning, teaching, and research over a two-year period. Called the Provost’s Fellowship Programme, it is designed to attract ambitious and talented individuals to the UAE, and will play a key role in creating a pipeline that can help place the UAE among the best countries in global talent competitiveness indicators.

Commenting on the Provost Fellowship Programme, Professor Fiona Robson, Head of Edinburgh Business School and School of Social Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said, “As a university, we have always been committed to nurturing early career academics. With this initiative, we are excited to welcome enthusiastic and ambitious recent PhD graduates, who do not have significant teaching experience and are aspiring for an academic career. The Fellows will join one of our three Business School Departments which are Management, Accounting, Economics & Finance and Marketing & Operations and work collaboratively as part of the academic teams as well as begin their academic careers with robust support and guidance.”