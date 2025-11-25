Heriot-Watt University Dubai: Bridging high school to university success

“Studying at Global College played a crucial role in my seamless transition from school to university. It equipped me with the essential skills and confidence needed to excel in my engineering course and beyond.”

Pooja Ganatra, DEP in Engineering (Grade A), Class of 2016 and BEng Architectural Engineering (First Class Honours), Class of 2020, currently a Senior Sustainability Consultant at Buro Happold. In parallel, she is pursuing an MSc in Sustainable Urban Development at the University of Oxford.