Heriot-Watt University Dubai: Bridging high school to university success

ADEP lets students finish foundation and first-year undergrad in a single year

GN Focus Report
Global College Dubai offers an excellent opportunity for students to transition smoothly from high school to university. Its carefully designed foundation programme prepares students for the demands of a university degree, helping them develop subject knowledge, soft skills, and confidence, while familiarising them with the college’s assessment and examination techniques.

For students looking for a faster path, the Advanced Degree Entry Programme (ADEP) allows them to complete both the foundation programme and the first year of their undergraduate degree within one academic year. After just one semester at the ADEP level, students can move directly into their degree programme, setting them on an accelerated path towards their career goals.

“With excellent facilities and highly qualified, experienced and talented academic staff, Global College Dubai provides exceptional learning and teaching experience. As part of a vibrant and committed undergraduate community, students are given the opportunity to realise their full potential by gaining the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their career aspirations,” says Rajinder Sharma, Head of Global College, Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

“All our programmes are tailored to equip students with the skills required to meet real-world industry challenges and succeed in a competitive marketplace, ensuring our students are future-ready.”

Why study at Heriot-Watt Global College Dubai

  • Smooth transistion

  • Interactive teaching methodologies

  • Skills-oriented curriculum

  • Global talent recruitment

  • Student leadership development

  • Cutting-edge learning environments

  • Network

Pooja Ganatra
“Studying at Global College played a crucial role in my seamless transition from school to university. It equipped me with the essential skills and confidence needed to excel in my engineering course and beyond.”

Pooja Ganatra, DEP in Engineering (Grade A), Class of 2016 and BEng Architectural Engineering (First Class Honours), Class of 2020, currently a Senior Sustainability Consultant at Buro Happold. In parallel, she is pursuing an MSc in Sustainable Urban Development at the University of Oxford.

