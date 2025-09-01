GOLD/FOREX
Health Awards 2025 nomination deadline extended to 10th September amidst huge demand

Ceremony on 9th October with 1,000+ attendees expected

GN Focus
With an overwhelming response from the healthcare community, the organizers of Health Awards 2025 have announced the extension of the nomination deadline to 10th September 2025. This extension will give more healthcare institutions, professionals, and innovators an opportunity to participate in one of the region’s most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the health sector.

The Health Awards 2025, MPC – Modern pharmaceutical Company as the main sponsor, continues to raise the benchmark for honoring outstanding contributions across the healthcare industry. To ensure complete transparency and credibility, Knight Frank has been appointed as the Independent Assessor for the awards.

This year’s grand ceremony, taking place on 9th October 2025 at Grand Hyatt, Dubai, is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees from across the UAE and beyond. In a special highlight, 15 distinguished Emiratis will be honoured for their exceptional contributions to healthcare and society.

Speaking about the response, the Organizing Committee highlighted, “The nominations we’ve received so far reflect the exceptional talent, innovation, and service shaping the future of healthcare. Extending the deadline allows us to include even more deserving participants.”

Save the Date 9th October at 11am in Grand Hyatt, Dubai – The Biggest Health Awards Ceremony

The much-anticipated Health Awards 2025 Ceremony will bring together leading healthcare professionals, organizations, and policymakers for a grand celebration. Participants and attendees are encouraged to save the date – 9th October 2025 – for this landmark event that promises to be the largest and most impactful gathering of healthcare excellence in the region. Please visit healthmagazine.ae

