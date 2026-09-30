Hazza Zaal’s boutique vision for nature-led urban living in Dubai

What does Elemental Developments stand for?

Elemental is built around a simple belief: a home should contribute positively to the way people live.

That means thinking beyond architecture alone. Nature, wellbeing, functionality, light, movement and the way people experience a space every day all need to be considered from the beginning.

The ambition with Elemental is to create developments that feel relevant not only when they launch, but many years after people have moved in.

You are the CEO of Al Barari, one of Dubai’s most established nature-led communities. What led you to create Elemental Developments as an independent venture?

Al Barari has been an important part of my journey and has shaped much of my understanding of development, community and long-term value.

Elemental was created to explore those principles through a different lens. It gives me the opportunity to work at a more boutique scale, enter new locations and create projects that respond to the way Dubai is evolving.

It is not about replicating Al Barari. It is about taking forward the lessons learned over many years and translating them into a new generation of developments with their own identity.

How has the legacy of Al Barari influenced Elemental?

Al Barari demonstrated that landscaping, well-being and quality of life should not be treated as additions to a project. They can form the foundation of it.

Elemental carries that philosophy forward, but expresses it within a different context. The developments are more boutique, more urban and designed around the realities of modern city living.

The principles remain consistent: create with intention, protect quality and think carefully about how people will actually experience the spaces being built.

What differentiates Elemental from other developers entering Dubai’s market today?

Dubai does not need more development simply for the sake of development. Buyers today are increasingly informed and are looking beyond the surface.

For Elemental, differentiation comes through discipline. We look carefully at scale, layouts, materials, landscaping, amenities and how each element contributes to daily life.