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Hazza Zaal’s boutique vision for nature-led urban living in Dubai

From Al Barari to Elemental: A new, intimate vision for Dubai’s urban communities

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Hazza Zaal’s boutique vision for nature-led urban living in Dubai

What does Elemental Developments stand for?

Elemental is built around a simple belief: a home should contribute positively to the way people live.

That means thinking beyond architecture alone. Nature, wellbeing, functionality, light, movement and the way people experience a space every day all need to be considered from the beginning.

The ambition with Elemental is to create developments that feel relevant not only when they launch, but many years after people have moved in.

You are the CEO of Al Barari, one of Dubai’s most established nature-led communities. What led you to create Elemental Developments as an independent venture?

Al Barari has been an important part of my journey and has shaped much of my understanding of development, community and long-term value.

Elemental was created to explore those principles through a different lens. It gives me the opportunity to work at a more boutique scale, enter new locations and create projects that respond to the way Dubai is evolving.

It is not about replicating Al Barari. It is about taking forward the lessons learned over many years and translating them into a new generation of developments with their own identity.

How has the legacy of Al Barari influenced Elemental?

Al Barari demonstrated that landscaping, well-being and quality of life should not be treated as additions to a project. They can form the foundation of it.

Elemental carries that philosophy forward, but expresses it within a different context. The developments are more boutique, more urban and designed around the realities of modern city living.

The principles remain consistent: create with intention, protect quality and think carefully about how people will actually experience the spaces being built.

What differentiates Elemental from other developers entering Dubai’s market today?

Dubai does not need more development simply for the sake of development. Buyers today are increasingly informed and are looking beyond the surface.

For Elemental, differentiation comes through discipline. We look carefully at scale, layouts, materials, landscaping, amenities and how each element contributes to daily life.

We are not interested in adding features simply because they photograph well. Every decision should have a purpose and every square foot should earn its place.

Why was Jumeirah Garden City the right location for Elemental 78?

Jumeirah Garden City has a very particular advantage. It sits within the established heart of Dubai while still having the opportunity to evolve into a more considered residential neighbourhood.

You are minutes from Downtown Dubai, City Walk, J1 Beach and key business districts, while remaining connected to some of the city’s most established communities.

For Elemental 78, that balance was important. We wanted a location that offered genuine connectivity, but also allowed us to create a more intimate residential experience. As Dubai continues to grow, well-positioned central neighbourhoods with limited development opportunities will become increasingly valuable.

Why was it important to introduce Elemental 78 as a ready-to-move-in development?

There is something powerful about allowing people to experience a development rather than asking them to imagine it.

With Elemental 78, buyers can walk through the apartments, understand the proportions, see the finishes, experience the amenities and make a decision based on something tangible.

Dubai has an exceptionally strong off-plan market, but there is also a growing segment of buyers who value certainty, quality and immediacy. Launching a completed project allows the product itself to lead the conversation.

Wellness and nature feature prominently across Elemental developments. Why are they so important?

Wellness in real estate should extend far beyond having a gym or swimming pool.

It is influenced by natural light, greenery, movement, privacy, proportions, air, materials and the spaces people use to disconnect from the pace of the city.

At Elemental, these considerations are integrated into the architecture and amenity planning from the outset. The objective is to create environments that quietly improve everyday life rather than treating wellness as a marketing feature.

What is the long-term vision for Elemental Developments?

The objective is not to become the largest developer. It is to build a recognisable philosophy.

As Elemental grows, every development should have its own identity while remaining connected by the same principles of considered design, nature, functionality and well-being.

Ultimately, the measure of a successful development is not how much attention it receives when it launches. It is whether people continue to value living there years later.

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