Gulf News Anniversary: Message from the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

Gulf News charted nation’s successes and challenges with clarity, honesty, says Minister
The 1980s was a time of rapid transformation for the UAE. It was the decade in which our nation, barely ten years old, would enact the economic diversification policies that would guide our growth, develop key transport and logistics infrastructure that would open us up to the world, and begin to establish our presence on the global stage. The launch of Emirates Airlines, the inauguration of Jebel Ali Free Zone, the expansion of Abu Dhabi Airport and, of course, the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council all marked the development of a nation with its eyes very much on the future.
It was also a time of consistent population growth. Across the whole decade, the population doubled, climbing from a little over a million people in 1980 to the brink of two million by the end of 1989. This required not just housing, healthcare and schools, but entertainment, retail and media – the cultural glue that could help bind together a thriving new community drawn from nations all around the word.
Against this background, Gulf News was reborn to meet this growing need for information and insight – and deliver them in a bold, vibrant format and a language accessible to the majority of the UAE’s residents. Soon becoming a dynamic and ever-present force on the national media landscape, Gulf News charted our nation’s successes as well as our challenges with clarity and honesty. It not only became an essential daily read here but an important record of the UAE’s progress for global audiences.
To survive in any industry for four decades is a notable achievement. To thrive in media, with its ever-changing cast of competitors and platforms, is nothing short of remarkable. It is a testament to the passion and commitment of successive generations of editors, reporters, designers and photographers that Gulf News remains at the heart of Emirati life.
From a personal perspective, it is an outlet that has always served as an important bridge between the aims and ambitions of the government and the people. As we rolled out our landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme, and sought to communicate the benefits of open trade and enhanced market access to businesses and consumers alike,
Gulf News was vital to our efforts. Its reports, features and opinion pieces blended detail with context, helping to inform, enlighten and update those who drive the policy forward.
As the Ministry of Foreign Trade takes its first steps, we are sure Gulf News will continue to play an important role in our society. It is this ability to shine a light on every facet of the UAE that has endured over the past 40 years – and will guarantee its relevance in the next 40.
Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi,
UAE Minister of Foreign Trade
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox