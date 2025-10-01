Gulf News Anniversary: Message from the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

The 1980s was a time of rapid transformation for the UAE. It was the decade in which our nation, barely ten years old, would enact the economic diversification policies that would guide our growth, develop key transport and logistics infrastructure that would open us up to the world, and begin to establish our presence on the global stage. The launch of Emirates Airlines, the inauguration of Jebel Ali Free Zone, the expansion of Abu Dhabi Airport and, of course, the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council all marked the development of a nation with its eyes very much on the future.