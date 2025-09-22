Good sleep starts with the right mattress

Why the right mattress is key to posture, comfort and wellness
Restful sleep has become a true luxury in our fast-paced lives. Between work, family, endless screen time, and daily stresses, winding down at night is not always easy. That’s why investing in the right mattress and pillows is more than just about comfort, it’s about long-term health, posture, and overall well-being.
“Mattresses and bedding are significant for getting quality sleep. They provide the comfort, support, temperature control, and overall restoration that we all need,” says David Nixon, CEO of Towell Mattress & Furniture Industry.
“A good night’s sleep is essential for waking up feeling refreshed and ready to face whatever the day brings.”
Have you ever woken up in the morning with stiffness in your neck or back? The wrong mattress can leave you tossing and turning or waking up with discomfort. The right one, on the other hand, can keep your spine aligned, ease pressure points, and regulate temperature through the night.
“Choosing a mattress that keeps your spine aligned and relieves pressure can help reduce tossing and turning, allowing you to sleep more soundly,” Nixon adds.
He stresses that managing body temperature is just as crucial as overheating or chills can interrupt deep rest.
Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya, agrees that mattresses are central to sleep wellness.
“A mattress is the foundation of sleep wellness: the right choice reduces pressure points, aligns the spine and supports full overnight recovery,” he says.
But Veyfeyken cautions against one-size-fits-all thinking.
“Comfort is deeply personal. At Heveya, we encourage people to select [mattresses] based on weight and sleeping position rather than the outdated myth that ‘firmer is always better.’ Because no two bodies are alike, we even offer dual-side options so partners can enjoy individual comfort without compromise.”
Balance is important
So, how do you decide what’s right for you? “Opting for a medium-firm mattress is often the best choice for long-term health, as it supports natural spinal alignment while minimising pressure points. Side sleepers might prefer a softer mattress for extra cushioning around their shoulders and hips. In contrast, back and stomach sleepers typically benefit from a firmer option that provides solid lumbar support,” Nixon suggests.
Breathability also plays a role in uninterrupted rest.
“Mattresses and bedding made from breathable materials, such as organic cotton or bamboo can significantly help with temperature regulation and prevent overheating,” Nixon says, adding, “Good support ensures that your body weight is evenly distributed across the mattress, allowing you to stay comfortable throughout the night.”
For Veyfeyken, the balance comes down to durability and natural materials. “The ideal mattress balances support with comfort. It can have the best features, but if it isn’t comfortable, it won’t work. Natural, breathable materials are also key, ensuring healthy airflow, freedom from toxins, and peace of mind for many years of restorative sleep.”
Investing in better sleep
Both experts agree that there’s no universal solution. The right mattress depends on sleeping position, body weight, and personal preferences. What matters most is choosing quality materials and tailoring comfort to your needs.
As Nixon says, “Ultimately, a carefully selected mattress and breathable bedding, tailored to what feels most comfortable for you, are crucial for achieving restful sleep and enhancing your overall well-being.”■
