Good sleep starts with the right mattress

Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya, agrees that mattresses are central to sleep wellness.

“A mattress is the foundation of sleep wellness: the right choice reduces pressure points, aligns the spine and supports full overnight recovery,” he says.

But Veyfeyken cautions against one-size-fits-all thinking.

“Comfort is deeply personal. At Heveya, we encourage people to select [mattresses] based on weight and sleeping position rather than the outdated myth that ‘firmer is always better.’ Because no two bodies are alike, we even offer dual-side options so partners can enjoy individual comfort without compromise.”

Balance is important

So, how do you decide what’s right for you? “Opting for a medium-firm mattress is often the best choice for long-term health, as it supports natural spinal alignment while minimising pressure points. Side sleepers might prefer a softer mattress for extra cushioning around their shoulders and hips. In contrast, back and stomach sleepers typically benefit from a firmer option that provides solid lumbar support,” Nixon suggests.

Breathability also plays a role in uninterrupted rest.

“Mattresses and bedding made from breathable materials, such as organic cotton or bamboo can significantly help with temperature regulation and prevent overheating,” Nixon says, adding, “Good support ensures that your body weight is evenly distributed across the mattress, allowing you to stay comfortable throughout the night.”

For Veyfeyken, the balance comes down to durability and natural materials. “The ideal mattress balances support with comfort. It can have the best features, but if it isn’t comfortable, it won’t work. Natural, breathable materials are also key, ensuring healthy airflow, freedom from toxins, and peace of mind for many years of restorative sleep.”

Investing in better sleep

Both experts agree that there’s no universal solution. The right mattress depends on sleeping position, body weight, and personal preferences. What matters most is choosing quality materials and tailoring comfort to your needs.

As Nixon says, “Ultimately, a carefully selected mattress and breathable bedding, tailored to what feels most comfortable for you, are crucial for achieving restful sleep and enhancing your overall well-being.”■