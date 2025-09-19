Welcome fall with Heveya's new range

Its Bamboo Lyocell is not only gentle on the skin but also kind to the planet
As the season shifts, our homes naturally become sanctuaries of warmth and calm. This fall, Heveya introduces its latest Bamboo Lyocell sheet collection in Mocha & Cream, the perfect balance between rich chocolate coffee and the subtle softness of cream. Silky-smooth and breathable, Bamboo Lyocell is not only gentle on the skin but also kind to the planet, making it an ideal choice for those who value comfort and sustainability in equal measure.
Heveya is more than a bedding brand, it is a sleep and wellness philosophy. With roots in Singapore, Bali, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Australia and now Dubai, Heveya has become known for crafting eco-luxury mattresses, pillows and bedding from natural, organic and ethically sourced materials. Every piece is thoughtfully designed to create space for restorative rest, reconnecting people with themselves and with nature.
