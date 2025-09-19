Welcome fall with Heveya's new range

As the season shifts, our homes naturally become sanctuaries of warmth and calm. This fall, Heveya introduces its latest Bamboo Lyocell sheet collection in Mocha & Cream, the perfect balance between rich chocolate coffee and the subtle softness of cream. Silky-smooth and breathable, Bamboo Lyocell is not only gentle on the skin but also kind to the planet, making it an ideal choice for those who value comfort and sustainability in equal measure.