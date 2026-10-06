Glacia: A fragrance that blends the beauty of glaciers with a call to protect our planet

Glacial turns melting glaciers into a call to protect our most precious landscapes
A glacier can take thousands of years to form, yet its existence can be threatened by a changing climate. For Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group, this powerful contrast became the inspiration behind Glacia - a fragrance concept created not only to celebrate the beauty of glaciers, but also to draw attention to what is being lost as they melt.
At the centre of the concept is the message “Capture the Essence, Not the Glacier.” It reflects a simple idea: we can capture the feeling, beauty and memory of a glacier through art and fragrance, but we cannot replace the glacier itself. Protecting these landscapes therefore becomes part of preserving the natural world that continues to inspire human creativity.
Glacia presents this story through two fragrances, each representing a different expression of the frozen landscape.
Glacia Frost, the feminine fragrance, opens with saffron, lemon, lavender, fresh aldehydes and cloves. Rose, violet and patchouli leaves form the heart, while musk, sandalwood, oakmoss, amber, tonka bean and coffee create a rich base. Its contrast of cool freshness and warmth reflects the changing character of an icy landscape.
Glacia Icefall, the masculine fragrance, offers a more aromatic and woody interpretation. Lemon, nutmeg and cloves introduce the composition, followed by lavender, geranium, rosemary and sandalwood. Cedarwood, patchouli and a leathery accord create depth and strength.
But the fragrances are only one part of the story. The visual identity of Glacia focuses directly on glaciers — their ice, immense scale and striking beauty while the concept draws attention to their vulnerability. The intention is to make people pause and consider what happens when landscapes that have existed for generations begin to disappear.
“With Glacia, we wanted to create more than a fragrance. We wanted to create a message. The beauty of a glacier should not only inspire us today; it should remind us of our responsibility to protect the natural world for tomorrow. We can preserve its essence through fragrance and creativity, but the real glacier is something we must work together to save,” says Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO, Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group.
The message behind Glacia extends beyond the fragrance itself. By transforming the impression of a glacier into an olfactory experience, Shaikh Saeed hopes to create a moment of reflection and encourage greater appreciation for these extraordinary natural landscapes.
The concept brings together two worlds that may seem distant the artistry of perfumery and the need for environmental awareness. Through scent, the beauty of the frozen landscape can be remembered and experienced, while the story reminds us that the real landscape cannot simply be recreated once it is gone. The essence can be captured in a fragrance. The glacier itself must be protected.