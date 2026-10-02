German innovation meets UAE expertise to transform public transport systems

Revolutionising transport with AI, automation, and real-time data integration
For over four decades, German technology company INIT has developed public transport solutions worldwide. Today, more than 1,400 transport providers use INIT systems to manage fleets, improve operations and deliver reliable passenger services and information.
INIT established its UAE presence in 2007 and has since built extensive experience in the country’s mobility sector.
With teams in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, INIT combines German engineering with local market knowledge and an understanding of UAE public transport. This includes supporting large and complex fleets and working within rapidly developing networks.
Successful projects require both technology and understanding of operating conditions, customer requirements and daily system use.
Public transport is evolving rapidly as real-time data, artificial intelligence, automation, electric vehicles and connected systems enter everyday operations. INIT combines these areas to help authorities and operators understand operations and make better decisions.
Its portfolio includes fleet management and real-time vehicle monitoring, passenger information, planning and scheduling, ticketing, electromobility and AI-supported operations. Connecting vehicles, infrastructure, operational data and people allows transport providers respond effectively to changing conditions while improving efficiency and the passenger experience. Cloud solutions and open APIs guarantee an easy and fast system implementation and connectivity with third-party systems. INIT offers comprehensive service in support and maintenance (including full-service hosting services).
Modern on-board computers, validators, APC (automatic passenger counting) sensors, CCTV systems and ticket vending machines complement INIT’s software portfolio.
The UAE continues to invest heavily in advanced infrastructure and new mobility technologies, giving German companies opportunities to contribute engineering expertise while learning from one of the world’s most ambitious transport environments.
For INIT, nearly two decades of activity in the UAE demonstrate how German technology and local expertise complement other and reflect growing the Germany-UAE exchange of technology, expertise and knowledge.
As mobility evolves, INIT remains focused on bringing intelligent technologies together to help transport providers and cities Shape the Future of Mobility.