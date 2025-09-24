Gemini Property Developers unveils Symphony: A new luxury residential project in Business Bay

The project also includes 10 retail units located in one of Dubai’s top business districts
Symphony by Gemini features two basement levels, a ground floor, three podium levels, and 26 floors above, offering a total of 455 well-designed apartments. You can choose from 16 stylish studios, 213 spacious one-bedroom apartments, 72 welcoming two-bedroom units, and four luxurious three-bedroom duplexes.
The project also includes 10 retail units located in one of Dubai’s top business districts, just a short distance from Downtown Dubai. Residents will enjoy stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal, along with various leisure amenities right at home.
The tower has beautiful landscaping and a grand lobby that feels elegant and sophisticated. For those who like to entertain, the rooftop BBQ area with calming water features is perfect for gatherings.
To promote health and wellness, the project includes a wellness area, a peaceful yoga lawn, and a jogging track. The infinity pool invites residents to relax and soak up the sun, while modern indoor and outdoor gyms support fitness enthusiasts.
Families will find ample green spaces, complete with children's pools and play areas that provide safe and fun environments for kids. Additional services include concierge assistance, prayer rooms, and two beautifully landscaped parks. This project combines luxury, lifestyle, and location for a perfect living experience.
“Building Trust is not only a mere slogan or tagline, for us, it forms the DNA of our core values and business ethos. Business in general and real estate in particular are about building trust. We are in the business of customer happiness and it only comes through gaining customer trust and loyalty,” Sudhakar R. Rao, Chairman of Gemini Group, says.
“Our focus is on the quality that we deliver. As a business, we remain humble and grounded, and continue to deliver promises to our valued customers.”
Gemini Property Developers delivered its first project Gemini Splendor, located in MBR City (Sobha Hartland), features 134 units, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses. Gemini Splendor stands out as a premier residential development that redefines luxury living.
Each home within this exceptional property features a carefully curated selection of high-end finishes, seamlessly integrated with state-of-the-art home automation systems designed for today’s lifestyles.
Residents enjoy an impressive array of contemporary amenities crafted for ultimate comfort and leisure, all set within a vibrant and dynamic community that fosters connection and engagement. Since its completion in 2017, Gemini Splendor has quickly gained widespread recognition, earning numerous prestigious regional and international awards.
Noteworthy accolades include the Best Architecture – Future Build award at Cityscape 2017, along with consecutive wins at the Gulf Real Estate Awards in 2018 and 2019. Furthermore, it was honored with the distinguished International Property Award in Dubai in 2019, solidifying its reputation as a benchmark of architectural excellence and innovative design.
Gemini Group is a diversified business conglomerate based in the Middle East (Dubai & Oman), specialising in real estate development and supply chain management of oilfield products. It is committed to delivering excellence through high-quality real estate and energy products and outstanding customer satisfaction. Its team comprises of highly skilled professionals with expertise in building lasting customer relationship.
Gemini Group is dedicated to developing remarkable, state-of-the-art properties that offer affordable luxury. It prioritises the highest standards in design, technology, and materials, ensuring exceptional value for customers. Its commitment to quality, efficiency, trust, meticulous planning, and timely delivery of projects is central to its reputation.
The group’s core values – Passion, Integrity, Creativity, Quality, and Commitment — are the foundation of everything it does. It doesn’t just build homes; it builds happy families. Its homes are designed to seamlessly interact with nature, ensuring comfort and fostering a sense of well-being for customers.
Gemini Group leadership comprises a team of experienced entrepreneurs with over 27 years of experience in the oil and gas sector. They previously built Sievert Group, a company specialising in “Quality Verification” Technical Testing and Inspection from 1986.
Under their leadership, Sievert became a well-established name Pan India in the Middle East, Far East, and Africa, employing over 1,700 personnel. In 2014, they divested their equity in Sievert to Bureau Veritas.
