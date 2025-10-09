From Vision to Reality: How Tanseeq Investment LLC leads in urban innovation

Tanseeq CEO Naser M. Ahmed talks on meeting the needs of a rapidly urbanising region
With over four decades of experience in the GCC, I have witnessed first-hand the pace of urbanisation and evolving market dynamics. At Tanseeq Investment Group, agility stems from foresight and preparation. I closely monitor regional developments and global trends, drawing insights from both industry channels and the broader social and economic landscape. These insights are translated into a clear vision for our senior management team, enabling them to anticipate opportunities and prepare for high-profile projects.
A key driver of our agility is the backward integration we have pursued by establishing specialised subsidiaries across landscaping, water bodies, infrastructure and digital services. This structure gives us greater control over quality, cost, and timelines, while enabling seamless delivery of complex projects.
We also invest in talent, technology, and sustainable practices so that when opportunities arise, our teams are not only ready but fully equipped to deliver with excellence.
I must also acknowledge our Chairman, Ahmad Anoohi, whose unwavering support and trust have been instrumental in guiding Tanseeq Investment Group’s journey and enabling me to lead with confidence.
As a landscape contractor, Proscape collaborates closely with leading landscape architects to bring visionary designs to life while ensuring environmental responsibility is never compromised. Sustainability is achieved through practical measures such as selecting light-coloured paving materials to reduce heat gain, using energy-efficient LED lighting, and adopting automated irrigation systems to conserve water.
We also prioritise indigenous, drought-tolerant plants that thrive in the region’s climate and naturally reduce water consumption, while greenery helps lower the carbon footprint. These principles have guided our work on several of the region’s most iconic projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Expo 2020, and Dubai Harbour.
My journey from Site Engineer to Group CEO over four decades has taught me that no project is truly impossible once it is broken down into manageable parts. When challenges arise, I focus on identifying bottlenecks and swiftly bringing together the right people in engineering, project management, procurement, and finance to resolve issues with urgency.
My role is to provide direction and ensure resources are in place so the team can move forward with confidence. At Proscape, we are blessed with a highly experienced and committed project management team that thrives on challenges. Our culture is simple: if we accept a project, we stand by it fully, and we make sure it is delivered, no matter how difficult, always to the highest standards.
At Tanseeq, our culture has always been rooted in integrity, loyalty, and teamwork. I see my role not just as CEO but also as a teacher, sharing knowledge gained over four decades and encouraging colleagues to think creatively. I often use simple tools, like a whiteboard, to sketch ideas and make complex concepts clear.
Innovation is driven by bringing global insights into our market. Through international trade fairs, we introduced products such as bark mulch, Trex composite decking, and aluminium edging to the GCC. Risk-taking is part of our DNA, proven in 2008 when we successfully delivered the landscaping of the Burj Khalifa under extraordinary deadlines. By leading through example, I inspire my team to embrace innovation with confidence.
Landscaping in the UAE is set to evolve dramatically over the next decade, guided by the nation’s strong commitment to sustainability. Having been involved in this field since 1985, and with Tanseeq Investment Group established in 2000, I have seen landscaping grow from ornamental beautification to a cornerstone of urban resilience and environmental stewardship.
The future will emphasise water-smart solutions, native and drought-tolerant species, and integration with green infrastructure such as vertical gardens and climate-resilient public spaces. Technology and data will play a central role, while landscapes will increasingly be valued for their contribution to ESG goals and community well-being.
At Tanseeq, we are proud to align with this vision, creating sustainable spaces that enable healthier, happier, and more meaningful lives.
From 1996 to 2000, I served as Head of the Landscape and Irrigation Department at the Engineers Office of Shaikh Mohammad. During this period, I led the execution of several high-profile projects, including landscaping for royal facilities such as palaces, horse stables, and racecourses.
A landmark achievement was the Jumeirah Beach Resort Project, the first resort development of its kind in the Middle East. Cracknell were the Landscape Architects, with the Ruler’s Office as the client. To achieve a mature and immediate landscape effect, exotic trees and palms were imported from California and Florida, shipped by sea to Dubai, and acclimatised under a custom-designed shade structure for 12 months before planting.
Managing their survival through an eight-week ocean journey and adapting them to Dubai’s climate was a significant challenge. Ultimately, the project was completed successfully, setting a new benchmark for resort landscaping in the region.
One of the most defining examples in my career is the landscaping of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. It remains one of the most challenging and rewarding projects in my 40 years in the GCC. Awarded to Proscape in 2007, with Emaar as the client and leading international designers involved, the scope covered hard and soft landscaping, irrigation, lighting, and water features.
Due to design revisions, work commenced only in late 2008, leaving us with very limited time. By mobilising over 2,000 skilled staff, we executed the project to the highest standards. Nearly 1,000 containers of granite, in thicknesses varying from 50 mm to 300 mm, were sourced and delivered in record time with the invaluable support of our subsidiary company, Stones & Slates, ensuring uninterrupted progress.
This achievement was possible only through the dedication of our staff and partners, who worked relentlessly to complete the project in time for its inauguration on January 4, 2010, meeting world-class standards of quality and excellence.
Success does not come instantly; it is the compounded result of commitment, hard work, and dedication. One must remain focused until the objective is accomplished. Frequent disruptions in pursuit of small monetary gains often leave professionals disoriented, adjusting to different work cultures.
I strongly recommend working for a company where employees are respected, ethics are valued, professionalism is maintained, and integrity is practiced. These qualities create the foundation for a meaningful and rewarding career.
