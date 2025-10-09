From Vision to Reality: How Tanseeq Investment LLC leads in urban innovation

How do you ensure Tanseeq Investment LLC remains agile and ahead of market needs in a rapidly urbanising region?

With over four decades of experience in the GCC, I have witnessed first-hand the pace of urbanisation and evolving market dynamics. At Tanseeq Investment Group, agility stems from foresight and preparation. I closely monitor regional developments and global trends, drawing insights from both industry channels and the broader social and economic landscape. These insights are translated into a clear vision for our senior management team, enabling them to anticipate opportunities and prepare for high-profile projects.

A key driver of our agility is the backward integration we have pursued by establishing specialised subsidiaries across landscaping, water bodies, infrastructure and digital services. This structure gives us greater control over quality, cost, and timelines, while enabling seamless delivery of complex projects.

We also invest in talent, technology, and sustainable practices so that when opportunities arise, our teams are not only ready but fully equipped to deliver with excellence.

I must also acknowledge our Chairman, Ahmad Anoohi, whose unwavering support and trust have been instrumental in guiding Tanseeq Investment Group’s journey and enabling me to lead with confidence.

Which of your landmark landscaping projects taught you the most about blending design excellence with environmental responsibility?

As a landscape contractor, Proscape collaborates closely with leading landscape architects to bring visionary designs to life while ensuring environmental responsibility is never compromised. Sustainability is achieved through practical measures such as selecting light-coloured paving materials to reduce heat gain, using energy-efficient LED lighting, and adopting automated irrigation systems to conserve water.

We also prioritise indigenous, drought-tolerant plants that thrive in the region’s climate and naturally reduce water consumption, while greenery helps lower the carbon footprint. These principles have guided our work on several of the region’s most iconic projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Expo 2020, and Dubai Harbour.

What strategies do you use when faced with projects that seem near-impossible to execute?

My journey from Site Engineer to Group CEO over four decades has taught me that no project is truly impossible once it is broken down into manageable parts. When challenges arise, I focus on identifying bottlenecks and swiftly bringing together the right people in engineering, project management, procurement, and finance to resolve issues with urgency.