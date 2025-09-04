Kerakoll acquires PAC Technologies in Dubai to accelerate growth in MEA and GCC

Kerakoll, a B Corp certified Benefit company with global operations in the construction sector, has completed the acquisition of Dubai-based PAC Technologies LLC. The agreement secures 100 per cent of PAC Technologies' share capital.

The agreement was signed by International Development Company, PAC Technologies and Michel Edmond Nachef, the founder of PAC Technologies.

Founded in 2007, PAC Technologies specialises in the development, production and sale of cement grinding aids, concrete admixtures and construction chemicals, as well as powder-base and liquid-base construction materials. PAC currently manages one production plant located in Dubai Industrial City, which supplies the UAE and other countries in the region. PAC products and systems are used in many high-end projects and it has a big list of professionals’ approvals and job references.

The Kerakoll production localisation will allow the combined local organisation to expand business opportunities for current and future customers and will enhance the level of service to the market. Kerakoll and PAC intend to leverage the company’s know-how and expertise; as a matter of fact, developing the potential of the current employees’ base will be a key strategic pillar of the transaction.

“The acquisition of PAC marks a further step forward in Kerakoll internationalisation trajectory,” said Fabio Sghedoni, Vice President of Kerakoll Group. “The Middle East is a region that offers important opportunities with a robust demand of high-end solutions: with this new footprint we are now well equipped to satisfy the market needs. I am delighted to welcome Michel and everyone at PAC to Kerakoll Group. I firmly believe that together we can become a leading player in the region.”

“With this strategic acquisition,” says Marco Zini, Group CEO of Kerakoll, “our Group continues to invest in our international footprint. After a first phase whereby we operated with a commercial branch, Kerakoll Gulf, we are now ready to scale up our presence in the region to bring to the market our sustainable innovation in products, new technologies and our excellence in service. The acquisition of PAC represents the perfect step toward achieving our goals in the region.”

Along with this, Nachef will continue to be part of PAC management and will facilitate the post-merger integration guaranteeing continuity and stability for workers, suppliers and customers, as well as for all the other significant stakeholders. “Joining Kerakoll Group represents a valuable opportunity for PAC to sustainably evolve in a high-competitive market,” says Nachef. “Together with Kerakoll local and Corporate new colleagues we envisage a promising future ahead of us.”

Kerakoll was assisted in the transaction by BonelliErede as Legal Advisor, by KPMG for the financial and tax due diligence, and by TAUW for EDD and ESG due diligence.