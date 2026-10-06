From Heritage to Global Reach: Emper Perfumes' journey to 120 countries

Emper Perfumes blends Middle Eastern heritage with global appeal in 1,000 products
In an industry built on heritage, craftsmanship and increasingly global consumer tastes, Emper Perfumes & Cosmetics LLC has spent nearly two decades building a fragrance business from Dubai for the world.
Founded in 2006 by Mr Akbar Mun, Emper has grown from an ambitious fragrance venture into an international perfume house with a presence in more than 120 countries. Headquartered in Dubai, with manufacturing operations at National Industries Park in Jebel Ali, the company has developed a portfolio of approximately 1,000 fragrance and beauty products.
Its philosophy, “Inspired by You,” reflects the company’s belief that fragrance is more than a scent. It is an expression of personality, emotion and identity.
Rather than building around a single flagship label, Emper has created a diverse brand portfolio under the House of Emper, including Emper, Le Chameau, Al Fares, Prive, Perfumes Capital and Stallion 53. Each brand has its own positioning and fragrance identity, allowing the company to serve consumers across different markets, preferences and price segments.
The portfolio spans floral, woody, fresh, gourmand, oriental and unisex compositions, combining contemporary perfumery with influences drawn from the Middle East’s rich fragrance culture. Packaging and presentation are treated as an important part of the proposition, helping transform individual fragrances into distinctive consumer experiences.
At the heart of Emper’s international journey is the entrepreneurial vision of Akbar Mun, whose strategy has been to build brands capable of travelling across cultures while maintaining a connection to their Dubai origins.
The company’s manufacturing base in Jebel Ali provides an important foundation for that ambition, bringing production capabilities closer to the brand-building process while Dubai’s position as a global commercial hub supports access to international markets.
Emper also maintains an active presence at leading international beauty and fragrance exhibitions, where it engages with distributors, retailers and fragrance communities from around the world.
As the global fragrance industry continues to evolve, Emper’s ambition remains focused: develop distinctive brands, combine creativity with market insight, and take Dubai-born perfumery to consumers across cultures and generations.
Emper Perfumes. Inspired by You.
For more information visit emperperfumes.com