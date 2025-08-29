For Montenegro, digitalisation a crucial driver to enhance tourism offerings

At the heart of these initiatives is the development of a comprehensive digital platform that will consolidate Montenegro’s entire tourism portfolio. Visitors will be able to effortlessly and efficiently explore content—from active holidays such as hiking, cycling, rafting, and canyoning, to immersing themselves in the five national parks, rich cultural and historical heritage, and the captivating charm of Montenegro’s coastline. Through this effort, we are creating a modern face of Montenegrin tourism —accessible (user-friendly), customised, and informative.