For Montenegro, digitalisation a crucial driver to enhance tourism offerings

An exclusive interview with Simonida Kordic, Minister of Tourism, Montenegro
Montenegro boasts an exceptionally rich and diverse tourism potential. In line with its commitment to balanced regional development, the Ministry of Tourism — guided by the current Tourism Development Strategy — defines targeted programs and implements incentive measures designed to overcome seasonality and foster a tourism offering available throughout all 365 days of the year.
The northern region, with its pristine natural landscapes, mountain resorts, and authentic experiences, represents an undiscovered gem with the capacity to become a powerful engine of year-round tourism. In this context, our focus lies on the development of ski resorts, investments in infrastructure, the provision of incentives for innovative and sustainable tourism ventures, and the promotion of active, adventure, rural, and wellness tourism.
With its alluring coastline and unique northern landscapes, Montenegro holds all the potential to be an authentic and desirable destination at any time of the year. That is indeed our strategic vision: tourism that is sustainable, evenly distributed, and present throughout the entire year.
Montenegro acknowledges digitalisation as a crucial driver for enhancing its tourism offering and strengthening its position on the global map of sustainable and attractive destinations. In line with modern trends and the initiative “Montenegro as a Smart Tourism Destination,” the Ministry of Tourism is actively developing digital solutions that deliver added value to contemporary travellers while also facilitating more streamlined and effective sector governance.
At the heart of these initiatives is the development of a comprehensive digital platform that will consolidate Montenegro’s entire tourism portfolio. Visitors will be able to effortlessly and efficiently explore content—from active holidays such as hiking, cycling, rafting, and canyoning, to immersing themselves in the five national parks, rich cultural and historical heritage, and the captivating charm of Montenegro’s coastline. Through this effort, we are creating a modern face of Montenegrin tourism —accessible (user-friendly), customised, and informative.
Simultaneously, in order to support strategic planning and gain a deeper understanding of tourism flows, the Ministry is implementing an electronic tourist registration system. This system enables more accurate mapping of source markets, more targeted promotional efforts, improved infrastructure planning, and smarter data-informed policymaking.
We also wish to highlight the cultural heritage digitalisation project, implemented by the Ministry in cooperation with UNIDO. By harnessing advanced technologies, Montenegro’s historical landmarks are receiving a new digital identity, offering visitors an interactive and educational experience. The project is supported by the Ministry of Economy, Tourism, and Sports of the Republic of Slovenia and the Slovenian Enterprise Fund.
For us, sustainability is not merely one component of development — it is the foundation of every action undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism. Montenegro is internationally recognised for its untouched nature and exceptional biological and cultural diversity, and it is our responsibility to safeguard this invaluable resource while enabling well-planned, high-quality tourism development.
That is why we champion responsible, forward-looking, and eco-conscious investments that enrich the tourism offer — not to the detriment of the environment, but in service of it. Nature is not merely a scenic backdrop for tourism — it is our main asset and the core product we present to the world.
Across all our policies, the Ministry firmly insists on the principle of balance — we support projects that honour local communities, valorise resources sustainably, and preserve the identity of each local area. This involves the enforcement of stricter environmental standards, controlled construction, development of rural tourism, and efforts to elevate awareness of environmental protection — among both investors and visitors.
Our vision is for Montenegro to stand as an example of successful synergy between preserved nature and modern tourism, where progress is not measured solely by statistics, but also by quality of life, environmental integrity, and the fulfilment of everyone who lives in and visits our country.
Montenegro ranks among the ten highest-rated destinations in Europe, according to monthly reports from the European Travel Commission (ETC), which underscores the excellence of its tourism offering and visitor satisfaction. This year, we have witnessed a significant increase in interest from non-European markets such as the United States, Israel, and China, which is a direct result of intensive diplomatic outreach and a strong commitment to promoting the country’s global profile.
The Ministry of Tourism of Montenegro is vigorously pursuing the diversification of its tourism base beyond the European market through several key strategies:
Diplomatic engagements: High-level meetings with ministers, deputy prime ministers, heads of government, and business representatives from more than 20 countries have opened the door to stronger cooperation and broader global promotion of Montenegro.
Participation in international fairs
Targeting markets in the Far and Middle East, as well as the Americas: To support this effort, we have launched a regional connectivity initiative through the “Balkan Destination” project, allowing travellers from distant countries to explore multiple destinations during a single journey.
As a crowning achievement of our dedicated work, Montenegro was recently elected to chair the UNWTO Commission for Europe for the next two years during the session in Baku. This position enables Montenegro to play a key role in shaping tourism policies and initiatives across European member states, further enhancing its status on the global tourism map.
The development of business tourism, particularly the MICE segment (meetings, conferences, and exhibitions), is an important strategic component of our broader tourism strategy, as it directly contributes to overcoming seasonality and supporting tourism throughout the year. Montenegro possesses all the necessary prerequisites for success — from natural beauty, rich culture, and authentic gastronomy, to reliable infrastructure and an increasing number of modern hotels equipped with professional conference facilities.
Our ambition is to establish Montenegro as a highly competitive destination for hosting business events and corporate gatherings. To this end, we are actively working to attract fresh investments in conference venues and supporting infrastructure, as we believe this segment has significant growth potential. This approach not only fosters the development of a new branch of tourism but also attracts a different traveller profile — those who arrive for business and choose to stay for leisure.
In support of this vision, the Ministry of Tourism has included the development of this segment in the 2025 Tourism Incentive Measures Program, which allocates funds for enhancing MICE infrastructure, organising international conferences and events, and attracting international event organisers. These measures are designed to further strengthen the business tourism sector and encourage its sustainability and growth, while making a direct and measurable contribution to the national economy.
