According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), one in 10 adults globally suffer from diabetes. Almost 50 per cent of the affected population is unaware of their condition. Despite being a highly talked-about disease, diabetes suffers from a lack of awareness, which is why, the theme of World Diabetes Day 2022 is Education to Protect Tomorrow.

IDF puts the prevalence of diabetes among adults in the UAE at 16.4 per cent. Significant risk factors include family history of diabetes, lifestyle choices, unhealthy eating, lack of physical movement, hypertension, body mass index of more than 30, as well as an imbalance in the waist-to-hip ratio.

“Diabetes is a silent disease,” says Dr Ahmed A. K. Hassoun, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis. “It may start off without exhibiting any symptoms. That’s why it is important to regularly check whether you have it or are at risk of developing the condition. For someone diagnosed with diabetes, managing the condition and keeping risk factors under control is extremely crucial.”

Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90-95 per cent of all diagnosed cases. Lesser-known types (1-5 per cent) are type 1 as well as monogenic diabetes that typically occurs in the young. Since a lot of young individuals are at risk or have symptoms, it is important to visit an endocrinologist to correctly diagnose your type of diabetes as the management varies with each type.

Impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) and Impaired fasting glycaemia (IFG) are intermediate conditions in the transition between normality and diabetes, and people with these conditions are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Gestational diabetes is diabetes that is first diagnosed in the later half of pregnancy, which has significance for the mother and the baby.

It is important to be aware of the risks, symptoms and prevention for diabetes. A lot of people fear the lifelong burden of tests and treatment. However, type 2 diabetes can be effectively reversed with the correct lifestyle measures.

People associate risk of developing diabetes to consumption of sugar-rich foods when in fact their everyday diet has a lot of carbohydrates, which also contribute to the condition.

Carbohydrates in the form of grains and flours have to be substituted with plant-based foods like legumes, green leafy vegetables, lentils, nuts, seeds and low-fat dairy. Physical activities and fitness also play a vital part in keeping diabetes at bay.

“We underestimate the effects of food on our metabolic machinery; thus, it is imperative that we understand and adopt healthy eating, which will reap benefits for our future generation,” says Dr Archana Purushothaman, Consultant Endocrinologist at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

There are multiple endocrinological treatments to help manage diabetes. Fakeeh University Hospital offers patients fast access to highly specialised, comprehensive management, in line with updated guidelines related to hormonal and metabolic disorders such as weight gain or loss. When it comes to weight-related issues, a multidisciplinary team of experts offer compassionate and high-quality medical care tailored to the individual.

Fakeeh University Hospital’s team of experienced and skilled endocrinologists manage different kinds of endocrine-related diseases common in the UAE, such as diabetes, adrenal, thyroid, pituitary glands, reproductive, metabolic bone disease, and obesity. The hospital is equipped with all the modern diabetes management technologies available in the UAE, such as insulin pump therapy and continuous glucose monitoring system.

Patient care and safety being paramount, Fakeeh University Hospital follows a multidisciplinary approach. Diabetes, if not managed properly, can cause severe health risks. Early diagnosis is key to manage the condition effectively. Talk to a doctor, understand your risks, maintain a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of any long-term complications. If you are at risk of developing the condition, do not wait until symptoms appear. Get screened regularly if you are over 30 years of age and have one or more of the risk factors.