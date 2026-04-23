Eywa at Davos 2026: Regenerating the future of real estate during the World Economic Forum

The experiential session titled ‘Regenaissance: Transforming the Way We Live Life on Earth’ brought together a range of international speakers focused on regenerative development. In the context of World Economic Forum week, the discussion positioned Eywa within a larger shift in how real estate was being understood, not simply as construction or investment, but as a force that could shape health, resilience, and the future of urban life. It became part of a broader Davos dialogue that suggested some of the most important changes in real estate would be driven by regeneration, longevity, and the human impact of the built environment.