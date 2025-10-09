Empowering Tomorrow: How Diyafah International School fosters innovation and global responsibility

Learning at Diyafah is active, hands-on, and connected to life beyond the classroom. Through project-based and experiential learning, theory transforms into practice. From building inventions using recycled materials during Science Week to creating business models in our entrepreneurship programme, or exploring Emirati heritage through immersive field projects, students experience learning as an act of creation and reflection. Our motto, “Let your light shine,” is a daily reality as children take ownership of their ideas and share them with confidence.