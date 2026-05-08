Economic Reform: Bangladesh targeting a trillion-dollar economy

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman used his closing speech to the first session of parliament to reaffirm his government's adherence to democracy and stability as the basis of progress. “The ruling party and the opposition must work together, and under no circumstances should parliament be allowed to fail,” he said. “Without a stable government, without a stable parliament, we cannot advance.” That reflects the determination to harness the two-thirds majority secured by his Bangladesh Nationalist Party in February's elections to deliver an ambitious programme of reform and economic growth.