Dr Keya Bayramova Enterprise with Purpose: Changing lives, building independence

Inspiring the next generation of female leaders to shape the future
From arriving in Dubai in the early 1990s to building businesses across multiple industries, what shaped your entrepreneurial journey and approach to women’s leadership?
My understanding of independence began with my father, the Turkmen artist Durdy Bayramov, who grew up as an orphan. His journey taught me how profoundly opportunity, encouragement and personal determination can change a life. It instilled in me a responsibility to help others build secure, independent futures.
When I arrived in Dubai from Turkmenistan in the early 1990s, I wanted to establish my own professional identity. I built businesses across recruitment, building maintenance, trading, catering, real estate and family support services, responding to genuine needs with commercial discipline and care.
Leading in traditionally male-dominated industries meant earning trust through knowledge, judgement and delivery. I wanted women to see that unfamiliar sectors were open to them, too.
My ambition has always carried a human purpose: to create opportunities through which people can support their families and stand on their own feet.
Having helped recruit more than 200,000 people, how do you balance commercial success with workers’ dignity and meaningful opportunity?
Behind every recruitment figure is a person hoping for a better future, often with a family depending on them. That trust carries enormous responsibility.
Through People Link, formerly Professional Manpower Supply, we have helped recruit more than 200,000 people, including workers supporting Burj Khalifa, Atlantis The Palm and Dubai Marina. Their contribution to these landmarks deserves recognition, as do their own aspirations.
We have supported free recruitment initiatives, including a drive for Emirates Flight Catering, and ethical recruitment initiatives in Nepal and India. I also support free training for blue-collar workers in their home countries, because skills strengthen employability, confidence and independence.
My International Labour Organization training in forced labour and responsible business conduct reinforced my commitment to workers’ rights. My purpose is to help people earn with dignity, provide for their families and gain greater control over their lives. A sustainable business gives us the capacity to extend that opportunity.
Your doctoral research examines female leadership in the UAE. What barriers remain, and what must businesses change?
My doctoral research at INSEAD, The Influence of the Professional Environment on Female Leadership in the UAE, explores a concern central to my work: how can capable women gain the opportunity and authority to fulfil their potential? Organisational culture, influential networks, mentorship and fair advancement pathways all matter. Businesses must examine who shapes strategy, controls resources and makes consequential decisions.
Senior sponsorship and transparent promotion pathways must be accompanied by the freedom to exercise independent judgement. Responsibility needs real authority.
Through mentoring female executives, I want to help women recognise their capabilities, strengthen their professional and financial independence, and make confident choices for themselves and their families. Supporting one woman’s progress can create opportunities for many others. My purpose is to help that influence grow through practical support and genuine access to leadership.
How have your father’s life and artistic legacy shaped your passion for collecting, art advisory and cultural preservation?
My father’s journey from orphanhood to becoming an artist gave me a profound appreciation of resilience and human possibility. He also inspired my lifelong passion for art, which I continue through my work as an art collector and advisor.
For me, collecting carries a responsibility to understand an artist’s vision, preserve their work and help others form meaningful connections with it. As an advisor, I bring that same care to helping people develop their understanding and confidence as collectors.
Through the Durdy Bayramov Art Foundation and Bayramov Museum in Toronto, we have supported exhibitions, publications, archives and educational initiatives connecting Turkmen art with international audiences. Receiving Canada’s Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Award for my cultural contributions was an honour. My deeper purpose is to make this heritage accessible to students, artists and families encouraging creativity, independent thought and confidence in their own potential.
What do you hope the next generation of female leaders will achieve, and what legacy would you like to leave?
I want women to build ambitious enterprises and use their influence to improve lives. Commercial strength can create livelihoods, strengthen families and give people the freedom to determine their futures. My father’s experience reminds me how much a person can achieve when potential finds opportunity. It inspires me to offer practical support through employment, training, mentorship and access to art and education.
I hope my legacy will be visible in people who become independent, provide for their families and then open doors for others. Knowing that someone’s life became more secure, their choices wider and their confidence stronger because of my work would be my most meaningful achievement.