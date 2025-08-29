DeMont Institute of Management and Technology: Shaping future leaders through career-focused education

DeMont enrols 600+ students from 59 nations, offering 25+ programmes across 15+ fields
Since its establishment in 2021, DeMont Institute of Management and Technology has emerged as a distinguished name in Dubai’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) landscape. Guided by the mantra, Dream and Achieve with DeMont, the institute has grown to enrol over 600 students from more than 59 nationalities, offering more than 25 programmes across over 15 specialisations.
DeMont’s curriculum is designed in partnership with industry experts to provide students with career-focused education in areas such as Business, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Computing, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Sports, Psychology, Fashion, Supply Chain, and Teacher Training. Flexible learning options, including weekday and weekend batches, cater to both regular students and working professionals.
Education at DeMont extends well beyond the classroom. Students benefit from state-of-the-art facilities including modern classrooms, computer labs, auditoriums, a fashion lab, and recreational spaces. Leadership workshops, industry visits, guest lectures from CEOs and entrepreneurs, Toastmasters, and a vibrant student council enhance personal development, while specialised programmes such as DeLead, DeCode, Demind, Desport, Destyle, and Skill Master foster leadership, problem-solving, and lifelong learning.
The institute recently hosted its first graduation ceremony, DeMont Encaenia, celebrating over 300 graduates. The event highlighted the success of its diverse student body and reinforced DeMont’s commitment to producing workforce-ready, innovative professionals.
Endorsed by global institutions and awarding bodies such as Pearson, CMI, and NCFE, and KHDA-permitted, DeMont continues to offer internationally recognised qualifications while nurturing a supportive, inclusive learning environment. With its focus on practical expertise, leadership, and innovation, DeMont Institute remains at the forefront of shaping the next generation of professionals and leaders in the UAE and beyond.
