Building Careers: DeMont Institute's global approach to vocational training

Preparing students with the practical, employer-driven skills today’s careers require

In a world that values practical expertise, vocational education is becoming the smart choice for ambitious learners and DeMont Institute of Management and Technology is at the forefront of this movement. Located in Dubai Academic City and established in 2021, DeMont offers a dynamic, career-focused learning environment where students gain the skills employers actually look for.

As a KHDA-permitted vocational education provider, DeMont partners with top UK institutions like Pearson, CMI, and NCFE to offer over 25 specialised programmes, including BTEC Level 3 Foundation & Extended Diplomas, BTEC Higher National Diplomas, CACHE qualifications, and CMI leadership certifications. These programmes are designed to meet industry demands across fields such as Computing, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Business, HR, Marketing, Accounting, Fashion, Procurement, Psychology, Sports, and Early Childhood Care.

DeMont’s approach goes far beyond textbooks. Students learn in a collaborative spaces that mirror real workplace environments. The institute’s vibrant campus life includes student council leadership, industry visits, guest lectures, and exclusive sessions with CEOs and professionals, offering students direct exposure to the world of work. Internships and corporate partnerships further enhance employability.

With over 500 students from more than 59 nationalities, DeMont fosters a truly global learning community. Recognised with awards such as Excellence in Vocational Education & Training at the UAE’s Mastermind Awards 2023 and Outstanding Institute for Providing Global Exposure in Vocational Training, in 2025, DeMont is a trusted name in career-focused education.

At DeMont, vocational education isn’t just about getting a certificate, it’s about building a future. Whether students aim to launch their careers or pursue further studies abroad, DeMont equips them with the tools, mindset, and global exposure to thrive.

