Danube Properties take part of Hong Kong-Middle East business chamber's milestone

HKMEBC has hosted a high-profile event which gathered over 400 distinguished guests
The 2025 Inaugural "Middle East Economic & Trade Excellence Award" of September 9, at The Regent Ballroom in Hong Kong was successfully held with the thankful sponsorship of Danube Properties Dubai, celebrating Corporate Excellence and launching a new chapter to tide up Hong Kong–Mainland–Middle East Cooperation.
The Hong Kong–Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC) has hosted a high-profile event which gathered over 400 distinguished guests from the Political, Business, and Industry sectors in Hong Kong and the Middle East to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of outstanding enterprises thriving in the Middle Eastern market.
A Judging Panel formed by esteemed Hong Kong and Middle Eastern businessmen and government leaders have, through a stringent process selected 11 awardee enterprises:
Hutchison Port Holdings Limited – HK–ME Port Operations Award
Brink's Global Service Limited – HK–ME Secure Transport Services Award
SABO Group (China) Co. Ltd – HK–ME Green Technology Award
Intelli Global Corporation Limited – HK–ME Innovation Technology Excellence Award
Conscious Ignite International – HK–ME Innovative Professional Services Award
MOMAX Technology (HK) Limited – HK–ME Brand Expansion in the Middle East Award
CHARMING INTERNATIONAL (HK) GROUP LIMITED – HK–ME Seafood Trade Excellence Award
Emeko International Limited FZC – HK–ME Robotics and Smart Systems Expansion Award
Kai Hing Metal Products Factory Co. Ltd – HK–ME Corporate Achievement Award
Speedtech Logistics International Limited – HK–ME Logistics Industry Award
Gear Industries Limited – HK–ME Market Expansion Award
This first and ever Award Ceremony (The MEET Excellence Award) was not the only highlight of this event. Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Signing Ceremony was at its climax to open a new collaboration between the HKMEBC and top Chinese Enterprises to a new regional cooperation pathways, the APBA (Asia Pacific Economic and Tade Union (CHINA) Entrepreneurs Association) which will foster a new phase of deeper collaboration between Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Middle East across economic, technological, and cultural sectors.
Looking Ahead: Building a Shared Path to Prosperity HKMEBC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening HK–Middle East ties through future activities including business delegations, forums, and consultancy services.
