Danube Properties take part of Hong Kong-Middle East business chamber's milestone

This first and ever Award Ceremony (The MEET Excellence Award) was not the only highlight of this event. Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Signing Ceremony was at its climax to open a new collaboration between the HKMEBC and top Chinese Enterprises to a new regional cooperation pathways, the APBA (Asia Pacific Economic and Tade Union (CHINA) Entrepreneurs Association) which will foster a new phase of deeper collaboration between Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Middle East across economic, technological, and cultural sectors.