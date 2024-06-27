The school summer holidays might be the ideal opportunity for kids to rest after a busy term but it doesn’t take long before those lengthy days become monotonous. For those parents who don’t wish to hear the dreaded words, ‘I’m bored,’ then fear not. Thanks to the vast selection of inspiring and educational summer camps available across the UAE, the school holidays can now be spent socialising with peers and could even help develop special skills to prepare kids for the future. In fact, this could be their best summer yet, whatever their age range.

From brushing up on languages to getting serious about science, summer camps are available from the elementary nursery years to those who are considering what to study at university.

For example, at Middlesex University Dubai, young adults, aged between 14 years old to 20, can sample subjects that include business, computer engineering, fashion, media or law. The camp can also help them develop abilities for the future with workshops teaching academic skills to prepare for university life.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum at Redwood Montessori Nursery in Abu Dhabi, little ones from three months to six years old can develop their social skills while learning about anything from space exploration to dinosaur discovery.

Choosing summer activities

With nurseries and schools all over the Emirates offering a vast array of summer camps, choosing the right one can be a minefield. However, to narrow down the selection there are some important factors to consider. Of course, safety and competent teaching staff should always be a priority. Fortunately, UAE institutes are well regulated but visiting and getting a feel for somewhere can help in the decision-making process, particularly when you are considering a camp for younger children.

Additionally, looking at the activities on offer can be a deal-breaker. Whether your child shows a flair for fashion, or has a penchant for the arts, the syllabus should ideally teach your children something new and be a learning opportunity where they can gain invaluable experience that isn’t encountered during term time.

Thus, before paying for that summer camp, it is worth asking yourself what your child will experience. If it means learning new skills, or will ignite their passion in a subject, then it is certainly money well spent and could prove much more constructive than a summer spent aimlessly scrolling through social media or complaining of boredom! ■

Future-ready summer camp

While summer camps focus on different interests and activities, they can also prepare children for the careers of tomorrow. One such camp, which is certain to pique any child’s interest, is set to prepare youngsters for the AI-driven future.

“In a rapidly evolving world driven by technological advancements, Avid Learning, the cultural arm of the Essar Group, in association with Delta Skills Academy, a GEMS Education company, and Learners Point Academy, is hosting three summer workshops designed to equip students with the skills needed for the future,” says Madhu Ruia, Founder and Chairperson, Avid Learning.

“These intensive module-driven courses for students aged 14 to 16 go beyond traditional rote learning, fostering creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. One of the standout offerings is the Harnessing The Power of AI: Exploring Generative Models and Beyond. Through interactive sessions and projects, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of python coding, learning the underlying principles of artificial intelligence and machine learning. This innovative workshop is a significant stride toward preparing the next generation for the AI-driven future. It is in alignment with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global AI powerhouse commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem for technological advancements, as outlined in the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.”