Whilst some of us might be old enough to remember the days of a blackboard and chalk as an efficient way of teaching, such techniques are fast diminishing. Nowadays, you are more likely to find technology such as AI or virtual reality in the classroom. These high-tech developments are welcome news for students as not only can these learning aids get them ready for the future, but they can also greatly assist those who need learning support.

Figures from a 2023 Pearson School Report show that the use of new technology can lead to improvements in student engagement and accessibility for learners with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) by 34 per cent.

“Technology has the power to transform education for all learners, and it is fantastic to see the positivity felt by so many educators and students in the 2023 Pearson School Report when it comes to embracing digital opportunities,” Hayley White, Vice President, Assessment, Standards and Services at Pearson Education, explained. “Through our own pilots and wider research, we are also seeing the life-changing impact on learners with SEND or those who struggle to access education.”

Another way in which technology in the classroom is progressing is through exams onscreen, something that students will potentially see more of in the future. It is predicted that up to 125,000 students will have the option to take GCSE English Language and English Literature exams onscreen for the first time with Pearson Edexcel in summer 2025. By 2030, Pearson Education has an ambition for all GCSEs to have both paper-based and onscreen formats.

Transforming learning

As schools clamour to provide students with the latest technology and teach students modern-day subjects such as robotics and coding, the classroom of today is a million miles away from the simple days of packing a ruler, compass or pencil case in your bag before heading to school. Today’s students are more likely to be found using virtual reality headsets.

At Dubai’s GEMS Metropole, for example, students have access to an Oculus Headset so that they can learn through experience and visit different locations from the confines of the classroom. This is certainly one way to ensure the undivided attention of students and garner their interest.

Recognising the pivotal role that technology plays in education, e& signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) during GITEX Global last year to enhance technology education programmes in the UAE. This agreement aims to create a digital-first mindset among students, using next-generation digital tools, such as AI to enhance the educational space.

As much as these technological developments will create a future-ready population, other changes in the classroom include an approach to education that is based on capturing the interest of students and their individual requirements. From personalised learning plans, which can tailor the support a student requires, to curricula being designed for ensuing careers, these improvements are making learning more engaging and appropriate which, in turn, can help achieve positive learning outcomes.