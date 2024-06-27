Brainpower boost: Research shows the first few years are crucial for brain development. Millions of neural connections are formed every second, shaping the foundation for learning, health, and future success.

Early investment, big impact: Positive experiences in early childhood set the stage for educational achievement, economic productivity, and overall well-being.

Nurturing environment: Kids First Group provides a warm and stimulating space for children aged 0-6. We cater to various learning styles with internationally recognised curricula like Montessori, Reggio Emilia, EYFS, and more.

Multilingual advantage: Our nurseries are multilingual with Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Russian, Italian, and more, enriching a child’s development and preparing them for a globalised world.

Strong connections matter: We believe in fostering strong, responsive relationships between caregivers and children. Through warmth, encouragement, and play-based learning, we help each child blossom.

Investing in the future: Choosing Kids First Group isn’t just about childcare, it’s about giving your child the tools they need to thrive throughout life.

Kids First Group currently nurtures over 5,000 children, across 32 locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Doha in Qatar.

Redwood Montessori Nursery: Pioneers in the UAE’s Montessori approach, the Dubai locations include Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Garhoud, The Palm Jumeirah and in Abu Dhabi, you’ll find it at Shams Boutik, Yas Island, Al Mushrif, Khalifa City, Reem Island, Al Bateen, Al Saadiyat Island and Al Marina, catering to children from three months to six years.

Redwood Center of Excellence: This IB PYP offering preschool is located in Al Barsha 2 and is open to children from 45 days to six years.

Odyssey Nursery: Renowned for its Reggio Emilia approach, Odyssey has multiple locations in Dubai including Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah, Living Legends, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Meydan and Sheikh Zayed Road, and in Abu Dhabi, you’ll find it in Khalifa City, Mushrif, Al Zeina, Al Muneera, Saadiyat, Yas Island catering to children from 45 days to six years.

Willow Children’s Nursery: Located in Umm Suqeim, ONE Central, Dubai Marina, this nursery welcomes children from four months to six years for the EYFS curriculum complemented by Reggio Emilia.

Children’s Oasis Nursery: In the heart of nature, the iconic location on Umm Suqeim 2 is hard to miss.

It caters to children from four months to four years.

Ladybird nursery: Located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Zaabi area, Ladybird follows the Montessori approach and caters to children from six weeks to four years.