In a significant display of academic achievement, rooted in faith, the Creative Science Schools recently concluded their prestigious end of year ceremonies, honouring over 500 graduates from the International School of Creative Science in Muwaileh, Nad Al Sheba, and the American School of Creative Science in Maliha. This momentous event not only marked the culmination of years of hard work but also symbolised a profound journey of growth and accomplishment.

Graduating class of 2024 Image Credit: Supplied

The ceremonies were graced by esteemed guests whose presence added an air of reverence and significance to the occasion. Among them were Dr. Khalifa Bin Musabah Ahmed Al Tunaiji, a distinguished Member of the Executive Council of Sharjah and Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Dr. Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, renowned for his leadership in the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai; and Prof. Hamid Mjol Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and a leading figure in the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Their attendance underscored the importance of academic excellence and spiritual growth within the community.

Highlighting the academic prowess of the Class of 2024, 66 students emerged as high achievers, earning accolades not only locally but also across the Middle East and globally. Their achievements reflect the schools’ commitment to nurturing excellence and fostering leadership qualities among their students.

A deeply moving aspect of the ceremonies was the recognition of over 30 students who memorised the Holy Quran, joining the ranks of 350 other students before them. Their dedication to embodying Islamic values was celebrated with scholarships of up to 100 per cent, acknowledging their profound commitment and journey of faith.

Furthermore, in a moment that resonated with hope and promise for the future, Chairman of BEAM, Salah Bukhatir, unveiled two transformative initiatives. Firstly, BEAM’s University Scholarship Programme, which aims to support academic high achievers in attaining their tertiary education goals, and secondly, the Graduates’ Career Pathways Programme, which will strive to prioritise CSS alumni and graduates while fulfilling job placements at BEAM and the CSS networks. Students enrolled in this programme have a unique step-in to kickstart their careers in education, and rapidly grow to explore leadership positions.

These initiatives further signify the schools’ dedication to preparing students holistically, equipping them not only with academic knowledge but also with the skills and opportunities to thrive as future leaders in education and beyond.