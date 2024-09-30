Enhancing global service efficiency

The establishment of the Dubai Spare Parts Center demonstrates CRCHI's dedication to delivering rapid, localized service to its Middle East and African customers. As CRCHI continues to expand its international footprint, this center will ensure the quick availability of spare parts, reducing downtime for clients in key regions.

"The launch of our Dubai Spare Parts Center is a testament to CRCHI’s commitment to providing excellent after-sales service to our global customers," says Wang Peng, Managing Director of CRCHI.

Supporting regional growth

Dubai, as a leading global business hub, offers strategic advantages for CRCHI. The new facility will serve as a logistical and operational center, providing faster delivery of parts and maintenance solutions for TBM,Drilling Jumbo,Shotcrete Machine and other tunneling and railway product.

By positioning the Spare Parts Center in Dubai, CRCHI ensures that its clients in the region have access to critical spare parts, reducing lead times and ensuring that operations continue seamlessly.