Countdown to September 30: UAE businesses rush to finalise tax returns

“With the UAE’s first corporate tax filing deadlines approaching, businesses must finalise financial statements in line with tax rules,” says Alia Noor, Tax Agent and Associate Partner, Taxation and Compliance at Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants.

She explains that audited accounts are mandatory for companies with revenue above Dh50 million and for all Qualifying Free Zone Persons (QFZPs) under full IFRS, while smaller entities may rely on management accounts.

Noor adds that businesses should confirm their eligibility for small business relief or free zone status, ensuring that supporting documentation, such as revenue records, bank statements, and contracts, is properly retained to withstand a Federal Tax Authority (FTA) review.

“Transfer Pricing (TP) compliance is equally vital, with related-party and connected-person transactions benchmarked to the arm’s length standard and disclosed through the required TP forms,” she says.