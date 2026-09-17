Xpressions wins IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the Year 2026

The UAE retailer celebrates the recognition as it approaches its 28th anniversary
Dubai: Xpressions has received the IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the Year 2026 award at the IMAGES RetailME Awards ceremony, held on 16 September 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai.
The award was accepted by Chairperson Rashmi Kalwani Pandya, alongside Chief Sales Officer Rahim Meethale and Head of Marketing Rakesh Ramakrishan, marking a proud moment for the Xpressions team.
Established in 1998, Xpressions has grown alongside the UAE’s retail community, offering perfumes, cosmetics, skincare, watches, and fashion accessories through its stores and online platform. Guided by its promise, “Where Authenticity Meets Affordability,” Xpressions sources products directly from brands and authorized distributors to ensure authenticity while offering customers affordable prices.
The recognition comes as Xpressions prepares to celebrate its 28th anniversary on 30 October 2026. It is a moment of shared pride for the employees, customers, and business partners who have contributed to the brand’s development over nearly three decades.
Under the leadership of Chairperson Rashmi Kalwani Pandya and the strategic vision, guidance, and operational leadership of Chief Operating Officer Prakash Bambani, Xpressions continues to strengthen its retail offering and shopping experience across physical and digital channels.
Xpressions dedicates this milestone to its team members, past and present, whose commitment has helped shape the business. The company also extends its appreciation to its customers and partners for their continued trust and to IMAGES RetailME for the recognition.
Looking ahead, Xpressions remains focused on authentic products sourced through trusted channels, affordability, and attentive service while building lasting relationships with the communities it serves.