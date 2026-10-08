Woman in STEM: Engineering student represents Dubai university in ASHRAE Conference 

Rifa Anwar's journey from classroom to global HVAC&R industry conference
What started with joining the ASHRAE Curtin Dubai Student Branch in the first year of university has taken engineering student Rifa Anwar to an international stage.
After receiving a prestigious Student Travel Grant from ASHRAE, Rifa travelled to Austin, Texas, to represent both Curtin University Dubai and the ASHRAE Falcon Chapter UAE at the 2026 ASHRAE Annual Conference.
Through her studies, Rifa actively participated in workshops, guest lectures, industry visits, networking events, and volunteering opportunities organised through the ASHRAE Curtin Dubai Student Branch.
These experiences complemented her classroom learning, helping her develop technical skills, build confidence, and establish valuable industry connections. Volunteering at the ASHRAE Region-at-Large Chapters Regional Conference (CRC) was another milestone that ultimately led to the opportunity to attend the annual conference.
The conference brought together engineers, researchers, academics, and industry leaders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in the HVAC&R industry. Beyond technical sessions, the conference also provided an opportunity to network and connect with industry leaders.
Hearing the different paths people had taken into engineering was a reminder that every career develops differently, with continuous learning, curiosity, and new experiences shaping each journey.
Representing my university and the ASHRAE Falcon Chapter UAE on an international stage gave me an understanding of the engineering industry that would not have been possible in a classroom. I got to travel to a new country, meet people from different backgrounds, and hear their inspiring stories. As a woman in STEM, I felt inspired and honoured to be there and I hope to pass this on to juniors so that they can do the same,” explained Rifa.
Professor Chithirai Pon Selvan said Rifa’s journey reflects the value of engaging with opportunities beyond the classroom.
“Through her involvement with ASHRAE, I have seen Rifa grow in confidence, leadership, and professional maturity. Opportunities such as industry engagement, professional society activities, and international conferences allow our students to connect academic learning with real-world engineering practice, build global networks, and develop the skills and perspectives to become future engineering leaders. Rifa’s journey is a wonderful example for aspiring engineers, particularly young women in STEM.”
Rifa's experience reflects the opportunities available to engineering students at Curtin University Dubai to engage with industry throughout their studies. Through student societies, industry organisations, and international experiences, students can build practical skills, expand their professional networks, and graduate with valuable industry experience.