The quiet proposal: Why couples now want a private yes, and how to plan one in Dubai

Two numbers explain it. In Helzberg's 2025 engagement survey, 83 per cent of people said they would prefer a private proposal. In The Knot's 2026 trends report, 40 per cent of engaged couples said moments staged to go viral are out. Yet the same couples still want something worth framing. After one high-profile celebrity engagement last year, The Knot saw searches for engagement photographers jump 71 per cent in a single week.