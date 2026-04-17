The ‘intelligent’ era and why connectivity in technology ecosystems is no longer enough

The Huawei Health ecosystem, for example, supports over 70 types of health and fitness data and collaborates with more than 170 research institutions globally, highlighting how data, research and technology are converging to deliver more meaningful user insights. Ranking first globally in the wearable market for two consecutive quarters in 2025 (according to IDC) and having their MatePad series ranking first globally in the tablet market in the third quarter of 2025 (according to Omdia), Huawei continues to grow its presence within these rapidly evolving categories. The brand also built creative platforms such as XMAGE and GoPaint to illustrate how technology networks can support creative expression.