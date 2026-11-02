St. Kitts and Nevis passport holders in the Gulf face a July 2027 deadline

Those who came through Citizenship Programme need to complete enrolment by July 31, 2027
Enrolling in the new biometric system no longer means a trip abroad for citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Gulf. Five collection centres now serve the region, with Dubai live since May 2026, Abu Dhabi and a mobile unit in Istanbul from June, Jeddah opened in July and Sulimaniyah, Iraq added in September.
Everyone who came through the Citizenship Programme needs to complete enrolment by 31 July 2027, dependants included, with children eligible from the age of five.
Since 1 September 2026, enrolment and passport application have operated as a single process. The fingerprints and photograph captured at the appointment will pass directly into the application, so citizens who enrol move straight into passport production.
The initiative forms part of the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme, implemented through the establishment of biometric collection centres worldwide.
The new passport production system moves the application process towards a more digital model, including submitting the notarised supporting documents online. The image captured at the biometric appointment is sent to the Passport Office along with the rest of the file.
Production stays centralised in Basseterre. The Passport Office produces and dispatches each document once the application is approved, and applicants and their agents are notified when it is ready. Collection is not available at other points in the biometric network, including High Commissions and Embassies.
The Citizenship Unit has given an initial lead time of four to six weeks, counted from 1 September 2026, or from the date of enrolment, whichever falls later.
What the new process does not change
Citizenship status is unaffected. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, has described the programme as a passport modernisation initiative, and citizenship cannot be revoked or suspended over enrolment.
“This modernisation aligns our passports with those of major nations”, St. Juste said at the launch on 14 April 2026, describing a programme built around accessibility, with collection centres opening worldwide, and around data protection, with the Government keeping control of all biometric information.
The upgrade meets the standard already in use across the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom. Biometric information is encrypted and access is restricted to authorised personnel for identity verification and border security, in line with international data protection rules and the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
What should applicants bring to their biometric appointment?
Applicants need their original valid passport, their Certificate of Registration, documentation showing the file reference number, and the appointment confirmation notice. Previous passports should be brought where applicable.
Some cases may need more documentation especially in the case of a name change, a marriage certificate where it bears on identity verification, or guardianship papers for a minor. The passport itself is not surrendered. It is presented for identification and handed back. An appointment takes 15 to 30 minutes, making it straightforward for a family to enrol together on one visit.
Biometric enrolment, renewals and fees
Government fees are all-inclusive and cover both the enrolment and the passport upgrade. A 10 per cent reduction applies to appointments booked and completed between 20 July and 31 December 2026, after which standard fees resume.
Main adult applicant aged 16 and over: $2,500, reduced to $2,250
Second adult applicant: $2,000, reduced to $1,800
Children under 16: $1,300, reduced to $1,170
The biometric enrolment is conducted through the official Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Biometric Enrolment Platform.
Authorised Agent fees are charged separately. Enrolment and payment run exclusively through the official Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Biometric Enrolment Platform. The Citizenship Unit has warned against third parties offering the service outside it.
Biometric data is captured once and remains valid for the lifetime of the passport. Adults do not re-enrol at renewal and will not need to pay a separate biometric fee.