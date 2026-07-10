Smart Mobility International opens multi-brand showroom on Yas Island

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi welcomed a new landmark this week with the opening of Smart Mobility International (SMI)’s multi-brand showroom, the first and only showroom in one of the island’s most prestigious locations. The showroom brings together three of China’s most distinguished automotive names under one roof, AVATR, IM Motors, and Wey, marking a new chapter for luxury new-energy mobility in the UAE.

The opening drew a large and elegant crowd of business leaders, media, and automotive enthusiasts, who gathered beneath a striking display of light and design that showcased the full range of vehicles on offer. Guests moved through the showroom floor exploring the technology, craftsmanship, and design language that define each brand, while conversations buzzed about what many called a bold new benchmark for the industry in the capital.

The highlight of the evening came when a renowned calligraphy artist, specially invited for the occasion, stepped forward to hand-paint a message directly on to the body of an AVATR 12 on display. With steady, elegant strokes, the artist inscribed the words, Proud of the UAE, across the vehicle, a gesture that drew warm applause from the crowd and quickly became the subject of countless photographs throughout the night. The moment captured the spirit of the evening: a celebration not just of new vehicles, but of national pride and ambition.

Amid the celebration, we sat down with Fayha Al Malla, Vice President of Operations at SMI, to learn more about the company.

Can you tell us a little bit about your company, SMI?

SMI, or Smart Mobility International, is a young company. We officially entered the market in 2023 with one clear goal: to challenge the old-style agency model and raise the bar for the industry. We didn’t want to simply open another showroom; we wanted to introduce a completely different way of thinking about how customers experience new-energy vehicles in this region, from the moment they walk in the door to years after they drive off.

You describe SMI as young, yet the store feels remarkably established. How’s that?

It’s true, we look young on paper. But behind SMI are founders who together bring over 80 years of accumulated experience in car manufacturing and in representing ultra-luxury brands. So, while the company itself is new, the expertise, relationships, and standards behind it are anything but. That combination of youthful energy paired with decades of proven experience is exactly what allows us to move quickly while still getting things right.

What makes SMI different from other agencies in the market?

Many agencies focus purely on the sales number, get the customer in, close the deal, and move on. We built SMI around the opposite philosophy. Being the exclusive agent for AVATR, IM Motors, and Wey is a responsibility we take seriously because these are brands built on precision, innovation, and genuine engineering excellence. Our role is to represent that story honestly and to give customers in the UAE a buying experience that matches the sophistication of the vehicles themselves.

You’ve placed a strong emphasis on warranty and after-sales service. Why is that such a priority for SMI?

Because a car isn’t just a purchase. It’s a relationship that continues long after the sale. We wanted our warranty and sales package to be extraordinary, not just competitive, so that owning one of our vehicles comes with genuine peace of mind. And that same philosophy carries into our after-sales care, which we consider one of the most important parts of what we do. Customers should feel that the day they buy the car is really just the beginning of the experience, not the end of it.

What is your hope for SMI’s place in the UAE’s automotive landscape going forward?