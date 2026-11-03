Simon Henderson explores excellence and innovation at GEMS Education in Dubai

Students, parents & educators to gain global insights via exchange of educational legacies
Dubai: What unites two educational institutions shaped by different histories, cultures and communities? A shared belief that exceptional education goes beyond academic achievement to develop young people with the character, confidence and sense of purpose to make a meaningful contribution to the world.
It is this belief that connects two institutions with distinguished educational legacies: Britain’s Eton College, founded in 1440, and GEMS Education, whose roots date back to 1959 in Dubai. Six centuries of Eton’s heritage and more than six decades of GEMS’ educational legacy come together through a shared commitment to excellence, character development, leadership and inspiring future generations.
From 2–6 November, Simon Henderson, Head Master of Eton College, will join GEMS Education for a special exchange with school leaders, teachers, students and parents, exploring how schools can uphold the highest educational standards while responding to the evolving needs of young people.
The Eton-GEMS Encounter reflects GEMS' commitment to bringing leading international educators and educational thinkers into its school communities, creating purposeful experiences that extend beyond the classroom and enable students, educators and families to engage directly with influential voices in education.
The exchange comes at a significant time for the UAE's education sector. As Dubai continues to attract families and education professionals from around the world, access to international expertise and diverse educational perspectives is becoming increasingly valuable.
This international appeal is reflected in GEMS Education's recruitment figures. The Group welcomed 1,550 new educators for the 2026–27 academic year, drawing from a global talent pool that generates more than 500,000 applications annually. With educators representing more than 100 nationalities, GEMS schools bring together a breadth of experience and perspectives that reflects the international communities they serve.
During the exchange, Henderson will visit GEMS schools offering different curricula and educational approaches, including GEMS School of Research and Innovation.
The programme will feature conversations with students and parents, discussions with school leadership teams and a roundtable with GEMS Principals, exploring themes including educational excellence, innovation, wellbeing and preparing young people for the future.
At the heart of the encounter is a recognition that while educational traditions may differ, the ambition to nurture curiosity, develop character and enable every young person to realise their potential transcends geography and generations.
The visit reinforces Dubai’s position as a global meeting point for educational thought leadership, bringing together established traditions and emerging approaches to learning.
For GEMS Education, it reflects a continued commitment to ensuring that its students, educators and families have access to international perspectives and meaningful experiences that enrich the educational journey.