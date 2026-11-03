GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
GN Focus /
Company News

Simon Henderson explores excellence and innovation at GEMS Education in Dubai

Students, parents & educators to gain global insights via exchange of educational legacies

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Simon Henderson, Eton College Head Master
Simon Henderson, Eton College Head Master

Dubai: What unites two educational institutions shaped by different histories, cultures and communities? A shared belief that exceptional education goes beyond academic achievement to develop young people with the character, confidence and sense of purpose to make a meaningful contribution to the world.

It is this belief that connects two institutions with distinguished educational legacies: Britain’s Eton College, founded in 1440, and GEMS Education, whose roots date back to 1959 in Dubai. Six centuries of Eton’s heritage and more than six decades of GEMS’ educational legacy come together through a shared commitment to excellence, character development, leadership and inspiring future generations.

From 2–6 November, Simon Henderson, Head Master of Eton College, will join GEMS Education for a special exchange with school leaders, teachers, students and parents, exploring how schools can uphold the highest educational standards while responding to the evolving needs of young people.

 The Eton-GEMS Encounter reflects GEMS' commitment to bringing leading international educators and educational thinkers into its school communities, creating purposeful experiences that extend beyond the classroom and enable students, educators and families to engage directly with influential voices in education.

The exchange comes at a significant time for the UAE's education sector. As Dubai continues to attract families and education professionals from around the world, access to international expertise and diverse educational perspectives is becoming increasingly valuable.

 This international appeal is reflected in GEMS Education's recruitment figures. The Group welcomed 1,550 new educators for the 2026–27 academic year, drawing from a global talent pool that generates more than 500,000 applications annually. With educators representing more than 100 nationalities, GEMS schools bring together a breadth of experience and perspectives that reflects the international communities they serve.

Meeting of Minds: Honouring heritage, shaping the future

During the exchange, Henderson will visit GEMS schools offering different curricula and educational approaches, including GEMS School of Research and Innovation.

The programme will feature conversations with students and parents, discussions with school leadership teams and a roundtable with GEMS Principals, exploring themes including educational excellence, innovation, wellbeing and preparing young people for the future.

At the heart of the encounter is a recognition that while educational traditions may differ, the ambition to nurture curiosity, develop character and enable every young person to realise their potential transcends geography and generations.

The visit reinforces Dubai’s position as a global meeting point for educational thought leadership, bringing together established traditions and emerging approaches to learning.

For GEMS Education, it reflects a continued commitment to ensuring that its students, educators and families have access to international perspectives and meaningful experiences that enrich the educational journey.

Related Topics:
Company News

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Helmot is excited to get to work with his Gulf Giants team

Gulf Giants’ coach happy with ‘quality’ auction picks

2m read
Opposition figure Claudia Macero is welcomed by relatives after arriving at the Simon Bolivar international airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela on September 27, 2026.

Aide to Venezuelan opposition leader returns from exile

2m read
Ki Ho, a man armed with 37 years of hard-won career experience, starts from scratch as an intern at a fashion company run by Sun Woo — a CEO who built an empire in just three years and probably doesn't have time for anyone's onboarding small talk.

Korean Intern remake debuts at No. 1 at box office

2m read
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier starred in piku.

The Intern Bollywood remake: Why it never took off

3m read