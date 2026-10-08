Qadir Mahmood honored as WSHAsia Safety Influencer of the Year 2026 in Singapore

Singapore/UAE: Qadir Mahmood, a leading occupational safety and health (OSH) professional based in the United Arab Emirates, has been named Safety Influencer of the Year at the prestigious WSHAsia Award 2026, held on Wednesday, 10 September 2026 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. He is the sole recipient of this honour, which recognises one individual whose work has had an exceptional impact on workplace safety and health.