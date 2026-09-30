PromptTech Insurance named Emerging Enterprise InsurTech at ET Indo Global Leaders Summit 2026

PromptTech advances its vision to unite insurance expertise, RiskTech & digital technology
Recognition marks a milestone in PromptTech’s journey to bring insurance expertise, RiskTech and digital technology together for enterprises, while advancing its vision for a Global Insurance Marketplace for Enterprises powered by PromptTech Global.
The award was received by Aby Abraham, Founder & Executive Director of PromptTech Global, whose more than two decades of experience in insurance distribution have shaped the thinking behind PromptTech Insurance and its approach to enterprise risk and insurance.
“Having spent more than two decades in insurance distribution, I have seen how closely insurance is connected to the way a business operates and grows,” said Abraham. “The opportunity is to bring insurance expertise together with technology and a stronger understanding of risk, so businesses can approach insurance with greater clarity. That is the thinking behind PromptTech Insurance.”
PromptTech Insurance is designed as a digital gateway through which enterprises can explore insurance programmes aligned with their risk profiles and operational requirements across markets.
At the centre of its approach is the combination of insurance expertise, RiskTech and digital technology. Rather than viewing digitalisation simply as a way to move existing insurance processes online, PromptTech Insurance is focused on using technology to help businesses better understand their exposures, evaluate their insurance requirements and make more informed decisions.
This becomes increasingly important as businesses grow across locations, assets, activities and markets. Their insurance requirements can become more complex, requiring a clearer understanding of what needs protection, where exposures exist and how individual insurance solutions fit within the wider risk picture.
PromptTech Insurance is built on the view that technology and insurance expertise need to work together. Technology can improve access, visibility and efficiency, while risk and insurance knowledge provide the context required to understand enterprise exposures and identify appropriate protection.
This recognition reflects the direction PromptTech Insurance is taking as it continues to develop its digital capabilities and RiskTech expertise.
The company will continue building on its digital insurance model, with a focus on helping enterprises navigate increasingly complex insurance requirements and bringing greater clarity to the relationship between business risk, insurance and technology.