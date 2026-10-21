NOHM Hospitality acquires majority stake in Baoli Dubai, eyes international expansion

“We are excited to acquire the iconic Baoli brand. The tremendous success of Baoli Dubai has shown us the strength and brand recall of Baoli. Since the opening of the first venue in Cannes in 1999, Baoli has been one of the creators of the festive dining concept and has developed a tremendous global clientele. Dubai, however, has now become the new flagship, and we believe this concept has great potential for global expansion. It’s only fair now that the brand rests in the UAE,” said Sanjeev Nanda, Managing Director, Downtown Ventures.