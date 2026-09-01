Minerva Virtual Academy to host parent event in Dubai on the future of education

This changing education landscape will be the focus of an upcoming parent event hosted by Minerva Virtual Academy (MVA) on Sunday, 6 September, from 11:00 am–2:00 pm at Al Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai. The event will bring UAE families into a conversation about what the next generation of schooling could look like and whether one model can realistically meet the needs of every child. Parents and families interested in exploring alternative and flexible education options can register to attend the event here.