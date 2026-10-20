Meraki Developers expands to Dubai South with 7 projects in the pipeline

Dubai-based developer enters one of the fastest-growing residential and investment hubs
Dubai: Meraki Group, the UAE and Singapore-based conglomerate with a growing real estate portfolio in Dubai, has announced its expansion into Dubai South, with plans to launch a new mixed-use development in the district.
The expansion comes as Meraki continues to scale its real estate operations across Dubai, with 7 projects worth nearly a billion USD in its development pipeline, with approximately 2400 residential units currently under construction.
Backed by more than 25 years of experience across development, construction and education, the Group has delivered over 100 projects across the UAE, spanning residential and commercial developments, hospitals, academic institutions and recreational facilities. Its commitment to quality is reflected in the successful handover of The Haven I, which achieved a 73% snag-free handover rate.
Haven I by Meraki has also demonstrated strong rental performance, with one-bedroom apartments commanding approximately Dh75,000 annually, compared to the area's average of Dh63,000, representing a premium of nearly 19 per cent. Together, these milestones reflect Meraki's focus on delivering quality developments that create long-term value for residents and investors.
Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, said: “Dubai South represents an important next step in Meraki’s growth. We see strong potential in the area, supported by continued infrastructure development, connectivity and a growing residential community. Our approach has always been to create developments that are thoughtful in their design, relevant to the people who live in them, and built for long-term value. As we expand into Dubai South, our ambition is to set a new benchmark, positioning Celeste among the area’s top three residential projects while contributing to its long-term growth.”
The upcoming development will be centred around considered design, intelligent living and everyday experiences, reflecting Meraki’s wider approach to creating thoughtfully planned homes with long-term value. Further details of the project will be revealed ahead of its official launch.
The new Dubai South development will be officially unveiled in November 2026, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.