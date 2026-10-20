Meraki Developers expands to Dubai South with 7 projects in the pipeline

Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, said: “Dubai South represents an important next step in Meraki’s growth. We see strong potential in the area, supported by continued infrastructure development, connectivity and a growing residential community. Our approach has always been to create developments that are thoughtful in their design, relevant to the people who live in them, and built for long-term value. As we expand into Dubai South, our ambition is to set a new benchmark, positioning Celeste among the area’s top three residential projects while contributing to its long-term growth.”