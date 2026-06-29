MCA AI Day highlights the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in business transformation

A key highlight of the event was the participation of MCA's Strategic Partner, IITM Global, together with leading AI technology partners from across the world, showcasing innovative solutions across governance, risk and compliance, finance, legal technology, cybersecurity, enterprise applications, automation, and business intelligence. Many of these companies are part of the Applied AI Innovation Lab, an initiative by MCA Gulf in collaboration with IITM Global and Dubai CommerCity that aims to accelerate AI innovation and enterprise adoption in the region. The exhibition provided attendees with the opportunity to interact directly with technology providers, explore live demonstrations, and discuss practical AI use cases relevant to their organisations.