Liwa University ensures emergency readiness through tech and flexible learning solutions

Move a part of University’s commitment to align with best practices in higher education
Liwa University has affirmed its full readiness to handle various emergency and unforeseen circumstances, supported by a robust technological infrastructure and a flexible learning model that always ensures the continuity of the educational process with efficiency. This comes as part of the University’s commitment to aligning with best practices in the higher education sector and strengthening its institutional capacity to respond swiftly to emerging developments.
In this context, the University has recently adopted a blended learning model across all its colleges and academic programs. This model combines in-person attendance with the option for synchronous participation through digital platforms, offering a flexible learning experience that ensures continuity and enhances academic engagement under all conditions.
The University is also actively developing and implementing educational solutions supported by Artificial Intelligence, as part of its plans to enhance the learning experience. These solutions aim to support adaptive learning, analyse academic performance, and provide intelligent tools that contribute to improving educational outcomes in a gradual and well-structured manner.
Professor Hany El Kadi, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Liwa University, stated that the adoption of blended learning reflects the University’s direction toward advancing teaching methods in line with the digital transformation in higher education. He emphasized that efforts are underway to gradually integrate AI technologies into the learning environment, enabling more personalized academic support for students in the future without compromising the quality of education. He added that Liwa University’s faculty members regularly participate in specialized training workshops to enhance their skills in using modern educational technologies and to prepare for the effective integration of AI tools, thereby increasing student engagement and delivering an advanced learning experience.
The University also highlighted that it possesses a comprehensive digital ecosystem supported by advanced technological infrastructure, including modern communication networks, learning and administrative platforms such as Blackboard Learning Management System, and Microsoft Office 365. These tools facilitate digital communication and collaboration between students and faculty members, alongside student information systems and various e-services that streamline academic and administrative processes under all circumstances. The University is also working to further enhance this infrastructure to efficiently accommodate future AI-driven solutions.
For his part, Professor Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, emphasized the University’s strong commitment to continuously developing its technological infrastructure and updating its educational approaches to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of education in all situations. He noted that integrating AI technologies is a key component of the University’s future vision to offer a progressive learning experience that meets evolving demands and strengthens institutional readiness to respond to any developments with efficiency and flexibility.