Liwa University ensures emergency readiness through tech and flexible learning solutions

Professor Hany El Kadi, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Liwa University, stated that the adoption of blended learning reflects the University’s direction toward advancing teaching methods in line with the digital transformation in higher education. He emphasized that efforts are underway to gradually integrate AI technologies into the learning environment, enabling more personalized academic support for students in the future without compromising the quality of education. He added that Liwa University’s faculty members regularly participate in specialized training workshops to enhance their skills in using modern educational technologies and to prepare for the effective integration of AI tools, thereby increasing student engagement and delivering an advanced learning experience.